Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Waterfalls and swimming holes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Labour court shoots down public sector wage increase bid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 07:20
Transnet having to share its rail network is good for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mesela Nhlapo - CEO at The RailRoad Association (RRA)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Lockdown sees many turning side hustles into main business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adele Harding - Owner at Gasoline Graphics
Christiaan Scheepers - Accountant, tax expert at C Consult Inc
Megan Pentz-Kluyts - Nutritionist/President at Association Of Diatetics
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:45
How will they prioritise vaccine recipients in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Safura Abdool Karim - Senior researcher and public health lawyer at PRICELESS SA, Wits School of Public Health
Today at 09:13
Fanafikile Lephakha's 5 500km expedition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:33
SANTA 'IMMUNE' TO COVID-19, CAN STILL MAKE CHRISTMAS ROUNDS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Today at 10:15
Ryan Stramrood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Stramrood - Extreme Swimmer at ...
Today at 10:20
Paraplegic swimmer completes Robben Island crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alwyn Uys
Today at 10:45
Jaco Griessel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Ella’s little things
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tamsyn Joseph
Today at 11:21
Digital parenting
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Today at 11:32
Cape Town students join a million climate activists from around the world in “Climate Action Project”
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Whats trending with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 15:20
Interview Colin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Simon Gear
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield. 15 December 2020 7:32 PM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
What constitutes a beach? Confusion reigns in the E.Cape over Cyril's beach ban Journalist Estelle Ellis tries to clarify what constitutes a beach for the purposes of the government's new Covid-19 restrictions. 15 December 2020 5:04 PM
View all Local
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule “It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN. 15 December 2020 12:49 PM
[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory. 15 December 2020 6:02 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty "There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission). 15 December 2020 2:41 PM
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products. 15 December 2020 11:52 AM
View all Business
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in April 2020 These were the most-read, most-talked-about articles on Cape Talk in April. 15 December 2020 10:36 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in March 2020 Do you remember the stories that made waves and got your attention back in March this year? All of a sudden, things got real. 15 December 2020 10:08 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Remember the stories that made waves and got your attention back in January this year? We were still so young and ignorant then. 15 December 2020 10:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies

Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies

15 December 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Riccardo  Fontanella | Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

15 December 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

15 December 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop | Founding Editor  at Billionaire Tomorrow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt rules against Public Protector Mkhwebane in Zuma tax case

15 December 2020 6:59 PM

Guest: Joon Chong | Partner at Webber Wentzel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

15 December 2020 6:39 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Sector Unions lose court bid to force government to implement 2020 wage hikes

15 December 2020 6:34 PM

Guest:Zwelinzima Vavi | General Secretary  at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚    
 Gina Schoeman | Economist at Citi Bank |
 Andrew Levy | Labour Economist and MD  at Andrew Levy Employment | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Miles Kubheka, Founder of Vuyo's

14 December 2020 8:08 PM

Miles Kubheka | Entrepreneur and Founder at Vuyo's

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature - Top 5 Business Books of 2020

14 December 2020 7:42 PM

Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19’s second wave: Do we cancel Christmas or save the economy?

14 December 2020 7:19 PM

Guest: Nicola  Comninos | Committee member at IRMSA Risk Intelligence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

300 million litres of unsold wine in South Africa

14 December 2020 7:08 PM

Guest: Daneel Rossouw

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City threatens to revoke La Parada liquor licence after reckless Sunday 'jol'

Local

Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'

Business Politics Local

Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty

Business Lifestyle

Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns

Local

WHO in talks with Pfizer and Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine access

15 December 2020 8:42 PM

Top Republican congratulates 'President-elect' Biden

15 December 2020 7:51 PM

US releases new data on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, paving way for approval

15 December 2020 5:55 PM

