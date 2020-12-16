Easy steps to build an art collection that works for your investment portfolio and future

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health: CANSA urges you to be proactive about your skin
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Cara Noble - National Relationship Manager for Service Programme at Cancer Association Of South Africa
Today at 05:10
Police Ministry reports on covid-19 compliance on Reconciliation Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lirandzu Themba - Police Ministry Spokesperson at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Feeding schemes under more pressure with schools now on holiday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joanie Fredericks - co-founder of NEAD Community Development in Tafelsig
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Battle for open SA beaches heads to court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Monique Taute, AfriForum’s Head of Campaigns.
Today at 07:20
What's the prognosis for commercial property sector?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nosiphiwo Balfour - Structured Property Finance Specialist at Investec
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: What UIF Covid-19 payment "reruns" means for workers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marsha Bronkhorst, Acting Commissioner of the UIF
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
“50 People Who F***d Up South Africa: The Lost Decade”.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
ZOOM LIsa Bari
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:50
'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate. 16 December 2020 6:56 PM
View all Local
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route be... 16 December 2020 1:04 PM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule “It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN. 15 December 2020 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield. 15 December 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
Tired of the beach? 7 Cape swimming holes and waterfalls that you should explore Take the plunge and try something new! Here are seven waterfalls and natural pools that you should try in the Western Cape this su... 16 December 2020 9:43 AM
Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty "There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission). 15 December 2020 2:41 PM
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products. 15 December 2020 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
View all Entertainment
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over. 16 December 2020 10:11 AM
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
Easy steps to build an art collection that works for your investment portfolio and future

Easy steps to build an art collection that works for your investment portfolio and future

16 December 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Dr Paul  Bayliss |  Art curator at Absa


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Consumer Ninja - Accounts debited earlier than agreed

16 December 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

Business Unusual

16 December 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

Joe Parker wraps up 2020 - the long weird year that was

16 December 2020 7:04 PM

Guest: Joe Parker | Comedian

FNB's former CEO's Wine Estate buys Distell, the Simonsberg-Paarl property Plaisir de Merle

16 December 2020 6:32 PM

Guest: Michael Fridjhon | International Wine Expert  at Wine Wizard

Local currency in a Goldilocks space

16 December 2020 6:20 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

            Goolam Ballim | Chief Economist at Standard Bank

Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies

15 December 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Riccardo  Fontanella | Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

15 December 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Africa Business Focus

15 December 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop | Founding Editor  at Billionaire Tomorrow

ConCourt rules against Public Protector Mkhwebane in Zuma tax case

15 December 2020 6:59 PM

Guest: Joon Chong | Partner at Webber Wentzel

DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches

Politics

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

Business Local Lifestyle

Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde

Local

Magashule: ANC NEC will deal with recommendations of integrity committee report

16 December 2020 6:02 PM

NW ANC calls on mayor charged with alleged rape of 2 minors to step aside

16 December 2020 5:31 PM

Social cohesion cannot be achieved if women & children live in fear - Mthethwa

16 December 2020 4:55 PM

