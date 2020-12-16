Consumer Ninja - Accounts debited earlier than agreed

Today at 04:50 Health: CANSA urges you to be proactive about your skin Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Cara Noble - National Relationship Manager for Service Programme at Cancer Association Of South Africa

Today at 05:10 Police Ministry reports on covid-19 compliance on Reconciliation Day Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Lirandzu Themba - Police Ministry Spokesperson at ...

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Feeding schemes under more pressure with schools now on holiday Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Joanie Fredericks - co-founder of NEAD Community Development in Tafelsig

Today at 06:40 Six Fourty Feature Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Battle for open SA beaches heads to court Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Monique Taute, AfriForum’s Head of Campaigns.

Today at 07:20 What's the prognosis for commercial property sector? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nosiphiwo Balfour - Structured Property Finance Specialist at Investec

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: What UIF Covid-19 payment "reruns" means for workers Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Marsha Bronkhorst, Acting Commissioner of the UIF

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova

Today at 10:08 Deutsche Welle - Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 “50 People Who F***d Up South Africa: The Lost Decade”. Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Dr Morne Mostert Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss

Today at 18:39 ZOOM LIsa Bari The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:50 'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous

