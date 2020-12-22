Clinical Psychologist Viwe Dweba joins us to advice listeners on ways of dealing with fear and shame in not being able to contribute financially during a family/friends gathering this festive season due to loss of a job, salary cut, or change of lifestyle

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in Hospitals don't have the full complement of staff and they are 'absolutely exhausted physically and emotionally' says Dr Parbhoo. 24 December 2020 11:46 AM
WCHD's Saadiq Kariem: 'Difficult to predict Covid-19 2nd wave peak in Cape Town' Chief of operations at Western Cape Department of Health Saadiq Kariem outlines the current situation. 24 December 2020 11:12 AM
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers. 24 December 2020 10:10 AM
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt' News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap. 24 December 2020 9:22 AM
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat. 22 December 2020 9:48 AM
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free. 24 December 2020 8:48 AM
Stop stalling on Covid payouts Fedhasa tells insurance firms Last week the High court ruled that Santam should pay its client's business interruption claims. 22 December 2020 3:08 PM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Clinical Psychologist Viwe Dweba joins us to advice listeners on ways of dealing with fear and shame in not being able to contribute financially during a family/friends gathering this festive season due to loss of a job, salary cut, or change of lifestyle

Clinical Psychologist Viwe Dweba joins us to advice listeners on ways of dealing with fear and shame in not being able to contribute financially during a family/friends gathering this festive season due to loss of a job, salary cut, or change of lifestyle

22 December 2020 7:14 PM

Guest: Viwe Dweba- Clinical Psychologist


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Clinical Psychologist Chris Kemp advises people who are struggling with addiction

23 December 2020 8:03 PM

Guests: Chris Kemp- Clinical Psychologist

Director of the BIOART Fertility centre and fertility specialist Dr Yusuf Dasoo will give advice on who are struggling with infertility problems.

23 December 2020 7:19 PM

Guest: Dr Yusuf Dasoo- Director of the BIOART Fertility centre and fertility specialist

Programme manager at FNB Consumer Education Dhashni Naidoo gives advice on ways of saving and not overspending money during the festive season

22 December 2020 8:13 PM

Guests: Dhashni Naidoo- Programme manager at FNB Consumer Education

Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande

22 December 2020 11:57 AM

Tandi  Nzimande | CEO at Solidarity Fund

Clinical Psychologist Ruth Ancer unpacks the importance of communication when it comes to relationships

21 December 2020 7:57 PM

Guests: Ruth Ancer-Clinical Psychologist

Discussing divorce and how the rule applies when you married through customary or common law with Family Law Expert Ceri Von Ludwig

21 December 2020 7:12 PM

Guest: Ceri Von Ludwig- Family Law Expert

2020 through an eye of a comedian - Alan Committie

18 December 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Alan Committie | Comedian

Market Commentary

18 December 2020 6:40 PM

Guest: David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

Analysis of 2020 and a sneak peek into 2021

18 December 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Daniel Silke | Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy 
 Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management | 
 Craig Gradidge | Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments | 
 Dr Andrew Golding | Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property | 

