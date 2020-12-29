Director and shareholder at Crue Invest Gareth Collier gives advice on whether it is a good idea to invest in property come 2021.

Today at 04:50 Finance: Effective financial goal setting Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Wouter Fourie - Director at Ascor Independent Wealth Manager

125 125

Today at 05:10 Impact of adjusted level 3 lockdown on business and UIF/TERS roll out for affected sectors Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Solly Fourie - Head of Department at Western Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism

125 125

Today at 05:46 Does the moratorium on evictions stand under lockdown level 3? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Nic Barnaschone - Director at Barnaschone Attorneys

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Annzra Denita

125 125

Today at 06:25 Durbanville Majorettes Club: Empowering women through sport Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Catherine Del Monte

125 125

Today at 06:40 WANDERLUST WEDNESDAY - SAN Parks on hiking in Level 3 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - Acting head of communications at SANParks

125 125

Today at 06:55 Black Cape farmers upset at withdrawal of government's offer of aid Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ismail Motala - African Farmers Association of SA(Afasa)

125 125

Today at 07:07 More pressure placed on funeral parlours and undertakers Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

John Storom - Funeral Federation of SA

125 125

Today at 07:20 ConCourt to hear application to force Zuma to testify before Zondo Commission Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Karyn Maughan

125 125

Today at 07:38 Tailored messaging is key in curbing the spread of Covid-19 and misinformation Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Oliver Meth

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with John Adderly Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

125 125

Today at 08:07 WC Covid update Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

125 125

Today at 08:21 Ethics surrounding Covid-19 vaccines Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Anton van Niekerk - Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 08:40 Blomdraers: two part documentary on the Adderly flower sellers Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Rian van Heerden

125 125

Today at 09:33 Debt in 2021 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 10:33 Frank Solomon Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Frank Solomon

125 125

Today at 10:45 5 top trends around health and wellbeing for a New, happy, and healthy Year. Know it. Own it. Live it Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:05 Arno Carstens Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Arno Carstens - Rock Star, Local Musician at ...

125 125

Today at 12:15 Fikile The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 12:40 Book review: Predator politics The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rehana Rossouw

125 125

Today at 13:10 On the couch with Daniel Mpilo Richards Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Daniel Mpilo Richards

125 125

Today at 13:35 Car Talk with Ciro de Siena Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

125 125

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125

Today at 14:34 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

125 125

Today at 15:40 Brexit comes into force soon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gavin Grey

125 125