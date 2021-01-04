South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy

Today at 04:50 Travel and Tourism: Did Nothern Cape experience an influx of visitors? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Ali Diteme - Media liaison officer at Northern Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism

125 125

Today at 05:10 Eastern Cape running out of coffins as toll soars Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Johan Rossouw - Chairperson at Funeral Industry Reformed Association

125 125

Today at 05:46 Government to replace Sassa grant cards after security breach Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Hannes van der Merwe - Acting CEO at Postbank

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Why I'm so passionate about the vaccine Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sharon Ekambaram - Health activist

125 125

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday : Bitcoin going bos Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Nehawu: SA gov's vaccine plan unclear Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson

125 125

Today at 07:20 How did day one of matric paper marking go? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Millicent Merton - Media Liaison at Western Cape Department Of Education

125 125

Today at 08:07 Can SA 'ignore' C19 vaccine patents to save lives? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125