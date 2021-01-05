Stringent COVID-19 regulations causes delay at Beitbridge border post between Zimbabwe and South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Childrens Commissioner Christina Nomdo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Today at 08:21
City Faves : Your Favourite Grandson helps you with your tech trouble
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:45
Beach ban unleashes frenzy of false and desperate claims
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Latest International and European News crossing to Deutsche Welle - Berlin with Chipondo Chimbelu
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu
Today at 10:20
Mentorship in life, business & sport
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: How to live an exciting social life without boozing it up
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Grieving in the time of Covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charissa Bloomberg - Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training
Today at 11:32
How will grassroots sports development look in the future?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Natalie Pollock - General Manager at Sporting Chance
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bright Khumalo - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on' The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy. 8 January 2021 7:53 AM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently' After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees 7 January 2021 6:53 PM
View all Local
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info Social media is rife with fake news on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's advice on how to get your facts straight. 7 January 2021 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
Booze ban: 'Individual rights take back seat when considering collective rights' Former magistrate Deon Pool says it's unlikely SAB will overturn government's alcohol ban during the current Covid-19 spike. 7 January 2021 10:25 AM
View all Business
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won’t believe the quality!" 7 January 2021 10:48 AM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort. 6 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all World
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
View all Africa
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Stringent COVID-19 regulations causes delay at Beitbridge border post between Zimbabwe and South Africa

Stringent COVID-19 regulations causes delay at Beitbridge border post between Zimbabwe and South Africa

5 January 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer  at Road Freight Association | 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance - how to start your year off in the right way

7 January 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle"

7 January 2021 7:40 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa’s free trade agreement a possible start to African advancement? pm - The Money Show

7 January 2021 7:35 PM

GUEST:  Adrian Saville Professor in Economics and Finance & Director of the Centre for African Management and Markets at GIBS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC celebrates its 109th anniversary on Friday

7 January 2021 7:28 PM

Guest: shidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at  EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uproar grows for removal of Donald Trump after storming of Capitol

7 January 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

7 January 2021 6:39 PM

Guest: Gary  Booysen | Director at Rand Swiss 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA has secured a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers

7 January 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Helen Rees 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - The Story of DO MORE FOUNDATION

6 January 2021 8:03 PM

Guest: Warren Farrer | CEO at DO MORE FOUNDATION 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - Santam agrees to assess business interruption claims

6 January 2021 7:41 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - The biggest trends this year will be cybersecurity

6 January 2021 7:35 PM

Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on'

Local Business

South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India

Local

SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban

Local

'No need for violence' - Housing activists to Minister Sisulu after altercation

8 January 2021 6:57 AM

Global COVID surges dim hopes for speedy end to pandemic

8 January 2021 6:43 AM

Eskom attending to power outages in Fourways, Lonehill & Paulshof

8 January 2021 6:22 AM

