Friday File : Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Guest: Loyiso Manga, Founder Of Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Ray White speaks to Political Analyst Somadoda Fikeni on the president addressing the state of the party, the politics around covid-19 and the vaccine in the statement tonight.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Connie Mulder | Head of Research at SolidarityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker.LISTEN TO PODCAST
GUEST: Adrian Saville Professor in Economics and Finance & Director of the Centre for African Management and Markets at GIBSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: shidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Booysen | Director at Rand SwissLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Helen ReesLISTEN TO PODCAST