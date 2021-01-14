Level 2 loadshedding smothers an already suffocating restaurant industry. Personal Finance: Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management gave details behind Richard Brasher's retirement as Pick n Pay's CEO and his successor Pieter Boone. Managing Director at Vinpro, Rico Basson spoke of the millions of Rands the wine industry will lose due to lockdown levels, and Personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discussed new laws that affect South African provident funds.
