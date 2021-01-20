What to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
Should Families of COVID-19 victims be allowed to view the body before burial?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana - General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Relooking the traditional schooling system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Provincial v National government in Covid vaccine procurement race
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:20
Netcare's Family Connect Line
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Could National Lotteries Commission not be tapped for vaccine relief?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative reporter - GoundUp
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Medical schemes spent so little in 2020 their extra reserves can cover SA’s entire vaccine bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Philip de Wet - Journalist at Business Insider
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Workshop 17
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Keursten - CEO at Workshop 17
Today at 11:05
Action SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 11:32
‘Ginger with a GoPRO’, crowdfunds over R600 000 to feed hungry communities during lockdown.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chad Nathan
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Funding of SA's energy transition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Yawitch - Ceo at The National Business Initiative
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Inflation at 16-year low yet prices of everyday foods are skyrocketing. Why? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 20 January 2021 6:59 PM
Premier Winde wants booze and beach bans lifted as Western Cape infections drop Premier Alan Winde is calling for booze to be sold, beaches to reopen, and the curfew to be eased in the province. 20 January 2021 5:57 PM
View all Local
Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay. 20 January 2021 4:49 PM
Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan "We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 January 2021 11:31 AM
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
View all Politics
Agritech start-up Aerobotics raises R250m in funding round led by Naspers The local company is planning to expand its global reach. Bruce Whitfield interviews Aerobotics CEO James Paterson. 20 January 2021 8:32 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
Making money out of mindfulness Remaining calm during a crisis is a skill that would benefit all of us. For those that supply it, it will be profitable too. 20 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
9 fuel-saving tips...as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack! Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as president of the United States on Wednesday morning. 20 January 2021 5:31 PM
Biden order of the day: 'Undo some of the damage Trump has done to our country' Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Ross (Democrats Abroad South Africa) about his hopes – and fears – for Biden’s first 100 days. 20 January 2021 2:18 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
What to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden

What to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden

20 January 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Ursula  Perano | Breaking News Reporter at Axios


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

- Sherly Connelly - 2021 Ford Trends Report Finds Consumers Resilient and Adaptive Amid the Pandemic

20 January 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Sheryl Connelly | Chief Futurist at Ford Motor Company

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aerobotics raises $17 million and confirms the close of oversubscribed Series B funding round

20 January 2021 6:55 PM

Guest: James Patterson | Co-Founder of Aerobotics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

20 January 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food prices skyrocket but inflation at a low. Why?

20 January 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School -12J Investing

19 January 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Dino  Zuccollo | chairman at 12J Association of South

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where is the housing market headed in 2021?

19 January 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Dr Andrew Golding | Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Free courses from top universities available online

19 January 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

19 January 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sars using outdated eFiling software despite warnings

19 January 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Intikhab  Sheikh | Head: Technology and Solutions Delivery. at SARS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Premier Winde wants booze and beach bans lifted as Western Cape infections drop

Local

'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction'

Local Business

Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan

Politics

EWN Highlights

Who is Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman?

20 January 2021 9:12 PM

Surgeon Peter Beal now facing murder, fraud charges

20 January 2021 9:04 PM

Wines of South Africa: Wine exports increased by 7.7% in 2020

20 January 2021 8:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA