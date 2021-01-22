Market Commentary

Guest: Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guest: Simone Musgrave | Founder at Musgrave GinLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sheilan Clarke, Communications Officer for My Vote CountsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cynthia Schoeman | MD at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services ProprietaryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tashmia Ismail-Saville | CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brian Coppin | Founder & CEO at Food Lovers MarketLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mosibudi Makgato | Co-owner at Yamama GemmerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
GOLD Fields today confirmed the appointment of Chris Griffith, as its new CEO. The gold producer says the current CEO, Nick Holland, would step down from his position in April, six months early.
On a conference call earlier today, Chris Griffiths said he is looking forward to building on what Nick Holland has done with the R127bn gold producer.
Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Samuel Seeff | Chairman at Seeff PropertiesLISTEN TO PODCAST