Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: Tax Free Savings Account vs Retirement Annuities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Michael Kirkpatrick - Head of individual Consulting Best Practice at Alexander Forbes
Today at 05:10
After Storm Eloise: The devastation left behind in Collins Chabane Municipality
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
George Sithole - Spokesperson at Collins Chabane Municipality
Today at 05:46
How much sanitising, defogging and deep cleaning does R431 mill get you?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nathalie Leblond - Spokesperson at Rentokil Initial
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Can your employer force you to join specific medical scheme?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Berkowitz - Specialist labour lawyer at Berkowitz Attorneys
Today at 06:40
Keeping your medical aids honest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Hyman - Joint Chief Executive Officer - Marketing and Operations at MediCheck
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana
Today at 07:20
Medical aid too expensive? Medical insurance is an option for some
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Johan Josling - CEO at Episodic Health
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Are hospitals and doctors charging more to medical aid members?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Tourism and Economic update with MEC David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Freedom of Religion South Africa: GOES TO COURT TO OPEN UP PLACES OF WORSHIP
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Micheal Swain
Today at 10:33
The Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Battersby
Today at 11:05
Global Drug Survey 2020-More people are drinking more and regretting it, the results of the
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school 'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity Coughlan 26 January 2021 7:02 PM
Cape Town burials show slight decline as new Covid-19 infections ease The City of Cape Town says burials have shown a slight decline over the past two weeks, however, demand remains high. 26 January 2021 4:21 PM
View all Local
Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties. 26 January 2021 7:08 AM
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says... 25 January 2021 7:11 PM
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
View all Politics
R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market. 26 January 2021 1:26 PM
My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer "I have eight employees," says Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela. "The future of my kids depend on me, what if I can’t pay this back?" 26 January 2021 10:28 AM
'Ramaphosa has done nothing to help black people' say liquor traders The Liquor Traders Formation is requesting a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to talk about 'devastating' alcohol ban. 26 January 2021 8:44 AM
View all Business
South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey "Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey). 26 January 2021 3:11 PM
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows. 26 January 2021 1:57 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countr... 26 January 2021 5:36 PM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)

Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)

26 January 2021 7:08 PM

Guest: Nick Dreyer | CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Investment School - the role of valuations in making investment decisions

26 January 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman | Portfolio Manager at Denker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth

26 January 2021 6:57 PM

Guest: Anish Shivdasani | CEO of Giraffe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

26 January 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ADvTECH dismayed by Cosas’s protests outside early childhood development (ECD) campus

26 January 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Dr Felicity Coughlan | Academic Director at ADvTECH

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The International Monetary Fund's 2021 world growth outlook

26 January 2021 6:18 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib,|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature: This is Not Propaganda by Peter Pomerantsev’s

25 January 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021

25 January 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Dominique Collett | Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive  at Rand Merchant Investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurants not happy with new rules on staff remuneration and wants end to curfew

25 January 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Jan Truter | Managing Director at Labourwise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:57 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines

Business Politics World Africa

Matshela Koko suing six people - including pre-school principal - for defamation

Local

My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer

Business

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa hails the African Continental Free Trade Area

26 January 2021 8:58 PM

DA calls on Makhura to take action against Lesufi

26 January 2021 8:52 PM

Parly calls for probe into heavy congestion at borders during festive season

26 January 2021 8:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA