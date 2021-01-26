Investment School - the role of valuations in making investment decisions

Today at 04:50 Finance: Tax Free Savings Account vs Retirement Annuities Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Michael Kirkpatrick - Head of individual Consulting Best Practice at Alexander Forbes

Today at 05:10 After Storm Eloise: The devastation left behind in Collins Chabane Municipality Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

George Sithole - Spokesperson at Collins Chabane Municipality

Today at 05:46 How much sanitising, defogging and deep cleaning does R431 mill get you? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Nathalie Leblond - Spokesperson at Rentokil Initial

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Can your employer force you to join specific medical scheme? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Craig Berkowitz - Specialist labour lawyer at Berkowitz Attorneys

Today at 06:40 Keeping your medical aids honest Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mark Hyman - Joint Chief Executive Officer - Marketing and Operations at MediCheck

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sifiso Skenjana

Today at 07:20 Medical aid too expensive? Medical insurance is an option for some Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Johan Josling - CEO at Episodic Health

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Are hospitals and doctors charging more to medical aid members? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Provincial Tourism and Economic update with MEC David Maynier Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Today at 10:08 Freedom of Religion South Africa: GOES TO COURT TO OPEN UP PLACES OF WORSHIP Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Micheal Swain

Today at 10:33 The Corner Office Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

William Battersby

Today at 11:05 Global Drug Survey 2020-More people are drinking more and regretting it, the results of the Today with Kieno Kammies

