Chris Griffiths appointed as Gold Fields CEO

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Nduduzo Makhathini
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini - at Jazz Artist
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/ calls/ speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: Journalists to be named who have been implicated in the State Security Agency testimony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA's 'compassionate-use' programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
Slap on the wrist for cop accused of using Bushiri money to facilitate dropping of rape charges against her husband
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alex Mitchley
Today at 15:40
A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter-Allan Finlayson - Winemaker at Gabrielskloof
Today at 15:40
How the Clergy are dealing with Covid-19 deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Russell Pollitt - Director at Jesuit Institute SA
Today at 15:50
Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Basson - GQ magazine
Today at 15:50
Cyclone Eloise impacting SA weather
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Liesl Dyson, associate professor in the Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, At the University of Pretoria
Today at 16:10
DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 second wave trends in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Mellado
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
ICASA challenging MTN suit
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Chairperson of ICASA
Today at 16:33
An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Today at 16:40
UK Variant found in SA and update on Vaccine effectiveness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Willem Hanekom, Director, Africa Health Research Institute
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] #CoronaLives
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sindi Magaba, Paying Tribute
Today at 16:55
Paying tribute to Sibongile Khumalo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Update from Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the WC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olev Orheim - Norwegian glaciologist
Today at 17:20
Jeff Together 25 hour challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johno Meintjies
Today at 17:46
Bottomless Coffee Band's latest single, Ek Wou Nog,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Este Rabe - Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band
Today at 18:09
The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
Today at 18:13
Habana's MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith Stevens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute We were all inspired by her father and mum who were great musicians in our neighbourhood, says Mabuse. 29 January 2021 9:30 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk Join TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media for #AnHourWIth this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Local
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Jacob Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission rules ConCourt Constitutional law analyst Lawson Naidoo says the court took a dim view of Zuma's attempts to subvert directives and summonses. 28 January 2021 8:34 AM
View all Politics
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone. 28 January 2021 11:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk Join TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media for #AnHourWIth this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Anal swab test for Covid-19 producing better results not conclusive - Virologist UWC Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development Burtram Fielding explains. 29 January 2021 10:26 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right "A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry... 28 January 2021 2:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Chris Griffiths appointed as Gold Fields CEO

Chris Griffiths appointed as Gold Fields CEO

21 January 2021 6:56 PM

Guest:

GOLD Fields today confirmed the appointment of Chris Griffith, as its new CEO. The gold producer says the current CEO, Nick Holland, would step down from his position in April, six months early.  

On a conference call earlier today,  Chris Griffiths said he is looking forward to building on what Nick Holland has done with the R127bn gold producer. 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Launch of The Side Hustle fund.

28 January 2021 7:20 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700%

28 January 2021 7:11 PM

Guest: Paul Theron | MD  at Vestact Asset Management

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private developer and landlord converts old corporate offices into apartments

28 January 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Justin Blend | Director at Africrest 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

28 January 2021 6:42 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some company executives coined it during 2020 while normal people lost money. Is it okay ?

28 January 2021 6:41 PM

Guest: Tracey Davies | Director at Just Share

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail Group Clicks is shutting down Musica

28 January 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Peter Armitage | CEO at Anchor Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More than 4 million IP addresses embezzled in what is dubbed Africa's greatest internet heist

27 January 2021 7:02 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction

27 January 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Duncan  McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

27 January 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wine industry heads to court in a fight for the alcohol ban to be lifted

27 January 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Rico Basson | Managing director at Vinpro

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute

Local Lifestyle

'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success

World Opinion

Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

South African army allows hijab as part of uniform

29 January 2021 1:32 PM

EU regulator: Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths

29 January 2021 1:04 PM

IEC says ready to take responsibility to administer political party funding

29 January 2021 1:03 PM

