Woolworths posts its first interim profit increase in five years and paints a bleak picture for SA

Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Yoga Ndira
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 05:10
Deadline looming to finalise constitutional amendments on land expropriation bill
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Mathole Motshekga - Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending section 25 of the Constitution at ...
Today at 05:46
Port Elizabeth’s name change to Gqeberha is timely
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vusumzi Mba - Researcher at Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Is there an increase in gastroenteritis in Cape Town?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:44
Every Day Xhosa: Newly-named places in the Eastern Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bridgette Khumalo - siXhosa tutor at Uthini
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Prasa rot runs deep
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Paxton
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paxton (Fielies) - Season 13 winner at Idols Sa
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 09:07
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Chelsey Dulaney from Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen from MyBroadband.co.za
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 10:45
Tech Talks with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips- REMOTE WORKING MYTHS – ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Luv-Afrika Online built for African products online
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amanda Lopez
Today at 11:45
Open Line
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
MINISTER ZULU TO BRIEF MEDIA ON SOCIAL RELIEF MEASURES TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:23
No water in Makhanda: Gift of the Givers lands there
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Today at 12:37
Dog starves due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Latest Local
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
MEC releases Nyanga sinkhole report: Theft of sand filling led to tragedy Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela released the findings of a technical report into the Nyanga sink... 25 February 2021 6:58 PM
'I created the NPO Eyes2Eyes after a CapeTalk interview helped save my eyesight' Amanda Seccombe started going blind in December 2018. She says an interview that aired on CapeTalk quite literally saved her eyesi... 25 February 2021 5:25 PM
View all Local
'Expropriation Bill attempting to bring laws in line with Constitution' Section 25 property rights in the Constitution existed for years before the current bill says property law expert Prof Boggenpoel. 25 February 2021 12:17 PM
eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism' #eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias. 25 February 2021 11:35 AM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Politics
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
View all Business
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 24 February 2021 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha. 25 February 2021 12:42 PM
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
View all Entertainment
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce. 25 February 2021 3:35 PM
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Na... 25 February 2021 1:10 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
View all World
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Woolworths posts its first interim profit increase in five years and paints a bleak picture for SA

Woolworths posts its first interim profit increase in five years and paints a bleak picture for SA

25 February 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Roy  Bagattini | CEO at Woolworths Group 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance - Personal Finance implications of the budget

25 February 2021 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - LinkedIn, why, how, when should you use it?

25 February 2021 7:40 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JSE annual results

25 February 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Dr Leila Fourie | CEO at JSE 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle : Finding the right support around you to build a side hustle. Friends, family, colleagues

25 February 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Distell half year profits jump by 14%

25 February 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Richard Rushton  | Group CEO at Distell 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

25 February 2021 6:41 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery Holdings' financial results

25 February 2021 6:25 PM

Guest: Adrian Gore | Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anglo American shows recovery in its second-half production

25 February 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Mark Cutifani | CEO at Anglo American 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis

24 February 2021 7:07 PM

Guest: Nic Borain | Political Economist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'

Politics Local

[VIDEO] Novel or nasty? Woman improvises, using G-string as mask in supermarket

Local

'I kept going and focused on my goals' - Bonteheuwel teen on acing her matric

China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case

World

[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Stats SA: Over 70% of black children live without their biological dads at home

25 February 2021 8:27 PM

Boko Haram claims deadly rocket attack on Nigerian city

25 February 2021 8:26 PM

Liquidator: Prasa may get 'something' from R2.6bn it paid Swifambo for trains

25 February 2021 7:14 PM

