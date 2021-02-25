Market Commentary

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Yoga Ndira
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 05:10
Deadline looming to finalise constitutional amendments on land expropriation bill
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Mathole Motshekga - Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending section 25 of the Constitution at ...
Today at 05:46
Port Elizabeth’s name change to Gqeberha is timely
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vusumzi Mba - Researcher at Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Is there an increase in gastroenteritis in Cape Town?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:44
Every Day Xhosa: Newly-named places in the Eastern Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bridgette Khumalo - siXhosa tutor at Uthini
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Prasa rot runs deep
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Paxton
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paxton (Fielies) - Season 13 winner at Idols Sa
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 09:07
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Chelsey Dulaney from Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen from MyBroadband.co.za
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 10:45
Tech Talks with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips- REMOTE WORKING MYTHS – ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Luv-Afrika Online built for African products online
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amanda Lopez
Today at 11:45
Open Line
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
MINISTER ZULU TO BRIEF MEDIA ON SOCIAL RELIEF MEASURES TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:23
No water in Makhanda: Gift of the Givers lands there
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Today at 12:37
Dog starves due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
