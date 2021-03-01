Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko is back at State Capture

Today at 14:05 The Series - Money Management (Budgeting) The Azania Mosaka Show

Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Late applications for tertiary study - What are my options? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wonga Ntshinga - Senior Head of Programme: Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education

Wonga Ntshinga

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations The Azania Mosaka Show

Jacob Moshokoa

Today at 14:40 Entries now open for the 2021 Cableway Charity Challenge Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Tracy Le Roux

Tracy le Roux

Today at 14:50 Music with Indie pop duo Ramdaz Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Vishekh RAMDAZ

Today at 15:10 EWN:Brian Molefe Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 EWN: ANC pickets outside ENCA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Today at 15:20 Gold Fields granted approval for 40 MW solar plant at South Deep Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

Today at 15:40 EWN: DA bring up a Motion of No confidence in David Makhura Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 15:40 Public sector unions to table wage demands before govt Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Khaya Sithole

Today at 15:50 Infrastructure expenditure Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix

Today at 15:50 The first Covax vaccines are landing in Southern Africa today. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

James Elder - Chief of Communication at UNICEF Eastern & Southern Africa

Today at 16:05 Lamola says "Land Court Bill will address systemic hurdles in land claims process" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Nolundi Luwaya - Deputy Director of the Land and Accountability Research Centre

Today at 16:10 Covid third wave may hit sooner than expected Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 16:20 Is South Africa going to get a third wave of coronavirus? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Alex van den Heever - Wits University health & social security systems specialist

Today at 16:55 New initiative launched to connect Cape Town, Stockholm Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Sumarie Roodt - co-chair of Silicon Cape

Today at 17:05 LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa’s state bank idea highlights government’s credibility problem Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lukanyo Mnyanda - Editor at Business Day

Today at 18:08 This is why VBS liquidator is suing KPMG for R863 million? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Anoosh Rooplal - Liqudator at VBS Mutual Bank

Today at 18:09 Cashbuild half-year earnings jump 102% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 Spur Corporation interim results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation

Today at 18:50 A business is a being too The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

