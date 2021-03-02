Market Commentary

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:40
R1,92 billion has been committed Covid-19 related Expenditure
Today with Kieno Kammies
David Meynier
David Meynier
Today at 10:05
Our scientific capabilities around vaccines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Dr Mmobeni Muofhe, Deputy Director General: Technology Innovations
Dr Mmobeni Muofhe, Deputy Director General: Technology Innovations
Today at 10:08
How to deal with Negative Perceptions with Solly Moeng
Today with Kieno Kammies
Solly Moeng
Solly Moeng
Today at 10:33
The welfare gap is growing at an alarming rate
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Armand Bam
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 10:35
Can you teach Emotional Intelligence?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Stephanie Vermeulen - Author and EQ pioneer
Stephanie Vermeulen - Author and EQ pioneer
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- The ins and outs of housing levies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Hendrik Hoffman, managing director of Rise Property Solutions
Hendrik Hoffman, managing director of Rise Property Solutions
Today at 11:05
Innovations in Marketing Diversity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Cyril Zuma
Cyril Zuma
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Thezi Mabuza
Thezi Mabuza
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
OINT BRIEFING BY MINISTER OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SCIENCE & INNOVATION AND MINISTER OF HEALTH ON THE LATEST SCIENTIFIC RESULTS ON COVID-19 VARIANT
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Pan African Bar Association
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nasreen Rajab-Budlender - Chair at Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (PABASA)
Nasreen Rajab-Budlender - Chair at Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (PABASA)
Today at 12:23
Huge R583m drug bust - Saldanha Bay municipality responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Andre Truter - Corporate Services and Public Safety mayco member at Saldanha Bay municipality
Andre Truter - Corporate Services and Public Safety mayco member at Saldanha Bay municipality
Today at 12:37
Town planning/urban development: what should the CoCT prioritize to revitalize Belville?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Edgar Pieterse - Director at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town
Edgar Pieterse - Director at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town
Today at 12:40
SA company to investigate after Amnesty says it shot at civilians in Mozambique
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - GIjima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Maphum Nxumalo - CEO at GIjima AST
Maphum Nxumalo - CEO at GIjima AST
