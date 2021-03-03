Brimstone reduces debt and is ready to pounce on post covid opportunities

Today at 04:40 FITNESS with Liezel: Test it out Thursday Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM

125 125

Today at 04:50 Pandemic Fatigue and lockdown burnout Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Bianca Keeley - Psychologist

125 125

Today at 05:10 Reserve Bank mulls creation of SA-only cards to compete with Visa and Mastercard Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Annah Masoga

125 125

Today at 05:46 Cape Town to host the final leg of World Rugby Sevens Series Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 On-demand national emergency services app launched Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Morné Kruger - CEO at Trigger

125 125

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursdays : [INSERT TOPIC] Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: New study into SA variant Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 07:20 SA's 172 000 forensic backlog is crippling justice Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Andrew Whitfield

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Research into whether bacteria can develop resistance to disinfectants Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Robert Bragg - Prof Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology at University of Free State

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on India Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Taxi Extortion racket exposed Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Robbie Roberts

125 125

Today at 10:08 Deutsche Welle - Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:20 World Obesity Day Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Retha Harmse - Spokesperson for Association for Dietetics in South Africa, & Registered Dietitian

125 125

Today at 10:35 Western Cape Commissioner for Children tables report Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Christina Nomdo - Western Cape Commissioner for Children at ...

125 125

Today at 11:05 Dr Morne Mostert Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morne Mostert

125 125

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

125 125

Today at 12:45 Love island & representation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125