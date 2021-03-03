Brimstone reduces debt and is ready to pounce on post covid opportunities

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
FITNESS with Liezel: Test it out Thursday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 04:50
Pandemic Fatigue and lockdown burnout
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bianca Keeley - Psychologist
Today at 05:10
Reserve Bank mulls creation of SA-only cards to compete with Visa and Mastercard
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Annah Masoga
Today at 05:46
Cape Town to host the final leg of World Rugby Sevens Series
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
On-demand national emergency services app launched
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Morné Kruger - CEO at Trigger
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [INSERT TOPIC]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: New study into SA variant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
SA's 172 000 forensic backlog is crippling justice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Research into whether bacteria can develop resistance to disinfectants
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Robert Bragg - Prof Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology at University of Free State
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Taxi Extortion racket exposed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robbie Roberts
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
World Obesity Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Retha Harmse - Spokesperson for Association for Dietetics in South Africa, & Registered Dietitian
Today at 10:35
Western Cape Commissioner for Children tables report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Christina Nomdo - Western Cape Commissioner for Children at ...
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:45
Love island & representation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
More Home Affairs services open under Level 1: Here's a look at what has resumed Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that more Home Affairs services will resume from Thursday, under South Africa’s level 1 lo... 3 March 2021 7:25 PM
View all Local
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening. 3 March 2021 4:15 PM
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through' Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system. 3 March 2021 2:14 PM
View all Politics
Non-Fungible Tokens - stupid and brilliant at the same time Get yours before the bubble pops 3 March 2021 7:15 PM
Hospitality industry blocks new labour rules for restaurants - for now The hospitality sector has been granted an urgent interdict to halt the implementation of new labour rules amid an ongoing collect... 3 March 2021 6:39 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared. 3 March 2021 2:47 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need. 2 March 2021 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language In the footage, the poet and writer can be heard pronouncing the distinctive 'clicks' and calling isiXhosa a 'wonderful language'. 3 March 2021 5:26 PM
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians. 3 March 2021 1:23 PM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
View all Opinion

EWN Highlights

Freedom House downgrades India to 'partly free'

3 March 2021 8:41 PM

Myanmar security forces fire at protesters as UN says 38 dead

3 March 2021 8:37 PM

Kremlin critic Navalny says 'everything fine' in message from jail

3 March 2021 8:27 PM

