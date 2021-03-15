Business Book feature ; Billions at play by NJ Ayuk

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Debt)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - The Unicorn Baby
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roxanne Atkinson
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Car seating mistakes
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Derek Kirby - Training Director at Masterdrive
Today at 14:50
Music with Luna Paige
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luna Paige
Today at 15:10
EWN:Political leadership pay their respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Ex-president’s costs him big in maintenance battle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 15:40
Asking the expert: Could psychedelic therapy 'reset' depressed brain?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leonie Joubert - Freelance Science Writer at ...
Today at 15:50
What is happening with EskomSePush and Covid updates?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dan Wells - co-founder of Eskom se Push
Today at 16:10
Obituarizing those who were not always good?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Simon Van Heerden: Lessons I learned from a little girl going blind
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Van Heerden - Speaker at volume 60. Pechakucha
Today at 16:40
#R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R500 000 for student fees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:55
Launch of the new Cape Town Stadium - Business Lounge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck - CEO of Cape Town Stadium
Today at 17:05
ConCourt dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
SA trout pulled from invasive species list - does it matter?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin davies - Water activist and senior researcher at Rhodes University Ichthyology department
Today at 17:46
Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 18:13
Shoprite holdings results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lourens Harmse - Head of Africa Trading at RMB
Latest Local
75% spike in attacks on Cape Town cyclists - WP Cycling Association Chairperson at Western Province Cycling Association Sharief Peters says criminals now seem to be after the bicycles themeslves. 16 March 2021 1:30 PM
New unit takes on dog fighting, but community action key to stopping blood sport The City of Cape Town's newly formed anti-dog fighting unit has urged resident to report incidents of dog fighting in their commun... 16 March 2021 1:02 PM
'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane' The ANC, in two minds, is meeting urgently. Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 16 March 2021 1:00 PM
View all Local
Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF says the police need to speed up the investigation and make more arrests. 16 March 2021 12:59 PM
'SAPS gun permit system turned off due to non-payment of service provider' SA Arms and Ammo Dealers Association's Martin Hood says it is a very large crisis in the management of firearms in South Africa. 15 March 2021 2:25 PM
'Mogoeng’s legacy marred by controversial comments towards end of his tenure' Some experts have warned that recent public comments by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng have the potential to undermine his legacy. 15 March 2021 2:01 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri. 16 March 2021 1:37 PM
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world' There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity. 16 March 2021 10:19 AM
'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible' "We can’t just rely on the coal fleet returning," says Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer. 16 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Business
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win! Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part. 12 March 2021 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards. 16 March 2021 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
View all Entertainment
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Causal link between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots unlikely, says top advisor One of SA's top advisors on Covid-19 vaccines says it's unlikely that there's a causal link between the AstraZeneca shot and blood... 15 March 2021 6:46 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Business Book feature ; Billions at play by NJ Ayuk

Business Book feature ; Billions at play by NJ Ayuk

15 March 2021 7:40 PM

Guest: NJ  Ayuk | Chairman at African Energy Chamber


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Sun International's income from continuing operations declining by 49% to R6.1 billion

15 March 2021 7:21 PM

Guest: Anthony Leeming | CEO at Sun International Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Yuppiechef to be powered by Mr. Price

15 March 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Byron Lotter | Portfolio Manager at Vestact |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stadio reports 10% growth in student numbers and revenue jumped by 14% to R933 million.

15 March 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Chris  Vorster | CEO at Stadio

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

15 March 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Arthur Karas | Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa defers annual dividend, profits drop 51%

15 March 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Daniel Mminele | CEO at Absa Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom to continue with maintenance despite heightened risk of load-shedding

15 March 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Philliph  Dukash | Head of Generation at Eskom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File - MIES (luxury body & skin care)

12 March 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Marlese  Wallis | Founding owner  & vision carrier  at MIES body products.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

12 March 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co partnership and crowdfunding campaign

12 March 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Gareth  Ewing | Coach  at Sa Hockey Team

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Hotel bed sheets turned into school shirts for Cape Town pupils

'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world'

Business Lifestyle

God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages

World Opinion

EWN Highlights

PP's office 'sad' about violence, brutality against protesting students

16 March 2021 12:55 PM

CSIR: SA experienced 859 hours of load shedding in 2020

16 March 2021 12:46 PM

TUT students call on Cele, Ramaphosa to ban use of rubber bullets at protests

16 March 2021 12:40 PM

