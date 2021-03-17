SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
Are South Africa’s roads the most dangerous in the world?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Howard Dembovsky - Chairman at Justice Project SA
Guests
Howard Dembovsky - Chairman at Justice Project SA
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
SABS issues new standards for hand sanitisers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Lead Administrator at SABS (SA Bureau of Standards)
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Lead Administrator at SABS (SA Bureau of Standards)
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : INSERT TOPIC
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Life behind bars
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lukas Muntingh
Guests
Prof Lukas Muntingh
125
Today at 07:20
Why are the traffic lights at the N2/Baden Powell still not working?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Homemade erotic content boom seen during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominic Ford - Founder and CEO at JustForFans
Guests
Dominic Ford - Founder and CEO at JustForFans
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Rodger Foster
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
125
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
UWC launches new law centre to help protect workers’ rights in the digital era while also working from home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Paul Benjamin
Guests
Professor Paul Benjamin
125
Today at 10:45
SA most dangerous country to drive in
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
125
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
125
Today at 11:32
Fish Hoek swimmers for Shark Spotters
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 12:15
Desai
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siraj Desai
Guests
Siraj Desai
125
Today at 12:23
SAPU PLEA FOR FAIR BAIL AND STATE PROTECTION FOR FOUR POLICE OFFICERS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:40
Tightening laws that govern foreign security companies
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cyril Xaba
Guests
Cyril Xaba
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
125
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up