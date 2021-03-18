Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali

Guest: Marc Wachsberger | MD and founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments.
Guest: Johan van der Merwe | Co-CEO at ARC InvestmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side HustleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Yolanda Ncokotwana | HOD: Industry Development at National Film and Video FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital PartnersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Goolam Ballim | Chief Economist at Standard BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andries Greyling | CEO at Curro HoldingsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Brown | CEO at Nedbank GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ignatius Sehoole | CEO at Kpmg South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST