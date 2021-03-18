Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period. 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim. 18 March 2021 7:40 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star standards. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support' The former artistic director of The Fugard says the theatre industry can't survive without support from audiences, the government,... 17 March 2021 5:05 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali

Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali

18 March 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Marc  Wachsberger  | MD and founder  at The Capital Hotels & Apartments.


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Motsepe's ARC expands portfolio value despite tough 2020

18 March 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Johan van der Merwe | Co-CEO at ARC Investments

Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward

18 March 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle 

Netflx continues to pour fund into SA's film industry

18 March 2021 6:50 PM

Guest: Yolanda  Ncokotwana | HOD: Industry Development at National Film and Video Foundation

Market Commentary

18 March 2021 6:38 PM

Guest: Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities  at Aluwani Capital Partners

Fed Reserve Bank's patience calms yields for now

18 March 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Goolam Ballim | Chief Economist at Standard Bank

SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts

17 March 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Andries Greyling | CEO at Curro Holdings

Nedbank holds on to dividend after full year earnings plummet by 56.8%

17 March 2021 6:58 PM

Guest: Mike  Brown | CEO at Nedbank Group

Market Commentary

17 March 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

KPMG South Africa partners with Abasa

17 March 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Ignatius Sehoole | CEO at Kpmg South Africa

Trending

Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks

Local Politics

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

Business Lifestyle

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

Business Lifestyle Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Atlanta shootings expose fears of Asian-American community

18 March 2021 8:45 PM

Singh admits that paying Trillian R30.6m without a contract was negligence

18 March 2021 7:15 PM

EU health agency says AstraZeneca jab 'safe and effective'

18 March 2021 6:41 PM

