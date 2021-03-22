Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:05
4 out of 5 people ignorant about big moments in South Africa’s history – like the Sharpeville massacre
Guests
Dr Steven Gordon - Senior Research Specialist, Human Sciences Research Council
Today at 22:05
Justice and closure remain elusive for victims of apartheid-era crimes
Guests
Yasmin Sooka - Fmr Trc Commissioner at Foundation For Human Rights
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
No Items to show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authori... 22 March 2021 8:45 AM
Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home. 21 March 2021 3:59 PM
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help. 20 March 2021 10:29 AM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe It's back to square one for parts of Europe as partial lockdowns have been imposed in parts of France and Poland. 22 March 2021 12:39 PM
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
The Best Of The Money Show
Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19

Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19

22 March 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Andy Golding | Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist   at Still Human 


Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon

22 March 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Tony Leon | Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land 

Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks TiPPed app

22 March 2021 7:10 PM

Guest: Kimlyn  Temple  | CEO & OWNER  at TippED 

covid-19 speeds ecommerce revolution in SA

22 March 2021 6:51 PM

Guest: Evan Walker | Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management

The five key ingredients of a thriving remote team

22 March 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday 

Advocacy group: SA's democracy is under threat

22 March 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Murphy Morobe | Former CEO  at Kagiso Media 

Friday File - Ithaca Fine Homeware

19 March 2021 6:55 PM

Guest: Ilze  Swart | owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware

Market Commentary

19 March 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Andrew Bryson | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invest in SA

19 March 2021 6:32 PM

Guest: Michael  Yormarck  | President at Roc Nation Sport International

SAA's business rescue practitioners wrap up their work in two weeks.

19 March 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Carol Paton | Journalist/Writer at Business Day

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

Local Sport Lifestyle

UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab

World

SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC

Local Politics Opinion

Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake

Local Politics

World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe

World

EWN Highlights

US hits Myanmar with fresh sanctions over repression of protests

22 March 2021 6:45 PM

1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffer long-term health issues: review

22 March 2021 6:43 PM

Brown denies allegations of putting Molefe’s name forward for Eskom top job

22 March 2021 5:44 PM

