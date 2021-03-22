Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks to TiPPed app

Today at 11:32 #SaveYourFaves Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Roberto Delgallo

125 125

Today at 11:45 Ideas4good opens 18th library Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mike Schalit - Creative Head at Net#Work Bbdo

125 125

Today at 12:07 NAC shares latest PESP Sector Update The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Reagen Allen - Provincial chairperson at Standing committee on Arts and Culture

125 125

Today at 12:10 Grade 1 and high school applications close today The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

125 125

Today at 12:15 How are artists coping? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Crushanda Forbes - singer and Top 16 contestant on the seventh season of the show at Idols SA

125 125

Today at 12:23 5G webinar The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fazlin Fransman - Senior Researcher at Moja Research Institute

125 125

Today at 12:27 Weekend birth certificate drive The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs

125 125

Today at 12:37 Frontier Services on their response to to extreme floods in Australia The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jannine Jackson - Director at Frontier Services

125 125

Today at 12:40 Victims of forced sterilization demand justice for human rights violations The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:45 Ohana baby: Friday morning delivery The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sam van Staden - Baker at Ohana cafe

125 125

Today at 12:52 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Coding & robotics – what SA schools will actually be teaching The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Loyiso Gola Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Loyiso Gola - Comedian

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

125 125

Today at 17:20 Formula One preview Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Hendrik Verwoerd

125 125