Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks to TiPPed app

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:32
#SaveYourFaves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Roberto Delgallo
Today at 11:45
Ideas4good opens 18th library
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Schalit - Creative Head at Net#Work Bbdo
Today at 12:07
NAC shares latest PESP Sector Update
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reagen Allen - Provincial chairperson at Standing committee on Arts and Culture
Today at 12:10
Grade 1 and high school applications close today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 12:15
How are artists coping?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Crushanda Forbes - singer and Top 16 contestant on the seventh season of the show at Idols SA
Today at 12:23
5G webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fazlin Fransman - Senior Researcher at Moja Research Institute
Today at 12:27
Weekend birth certificate drive
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:37
Frontier Services on their response to to extreme floods in Australia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jannine Jackson - Director at Frontier Services
Today at 12:40
Victims of forced sterilization demand justice for human rights violations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
Ohana baby: Friday morning delivery
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam van Staden - Baker at Ohana cafe
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Coding & robotics – what SA schools will actually be teaching
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Loyiso Gola
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Loyiso Gola - Comedian
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Today at 17:20
Formula One preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoerd
Today at 17:45
Report on wine back from a year on ISS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Michael Lebert
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We are in jeopardy' - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre facing threat of eviction The Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre says it's facing an uncertain future after the Department of Public Works put the organisation's l... 26 March 2021 10:29 AM
One year of lockdown: SA's medical fraternity has done an incredible job - NICD As South Africa marks a year in lockdown the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the country should pay tribu... 26 March 2021 9:24 AM
Solidarity Fund focuses on targeted Covid-19 vaccine fundraising The Solidarity Fund is launching a targeted fundraising effort to support South Africa's vaccine rollout programme. 26 March 2021 8:42 AM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
ConCourt hears Zuma contempt application in 'a critical moment for SA democracy' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Jacob Zuma's contempt case will be a test for South Africa's rule of law and the state of the... 25 March 2021 1:45 PM
'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim Prof Salim Abdool Karim is bowing out after serving a year as co-chair on the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19. 25 March 2021 11:22 AM
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap. 26 March 2021 9:53 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
'Ships may be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope as vessel blocks Suez Canal' Shipping analyst Peter Sand says major shipping lines are working on contingency plans while the Suez Canal remains blocked. 25 March 2021 4:46 PM
Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out Animal Welfare SA reports the wonderful news that Sox didn't need an operation and managed to pass the objects through his system. 25 March 2021 12:19 PM
[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave. 25 March 2021 8:41 AM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot "Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired." 24 March 2021 9:20 AM
The Best Of The Money Show
Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks to TiPPed app

Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks to TiPPed app

22 March 2021 7:10 PM

Guest: Kimlyn  Temple  | CEO & OWNER  at TippED 


SME Fund and Endeavor SA Launch of Local Scale Up Programme for high-impact entrepreneurs

25 March 2021 7:30 PM

Guest: Lisa  Klein | Board member  at SA SME Fund

One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on economy

25 March 2021 7:11 PM

Guest:

Sam Clarke | Founder and CEO at Skynamo|

Prof Nick Binedell | Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Tashmia Ismail-Saville | CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)| 

One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on economy

25 March 2021 7:06 PM

Guest:

Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)| 

Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes| 
Dr Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund

SA's blueberry export growth soars

24 March 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Justin Mudge | Chairperson at Berries ZA

Futuregrowth Development Equity Fund places a bet on a Cape Town-based biomedical start-up

24 March 2021 6:50 PM

Guest: Giancarlo Beukes | Founder at Impulse Biomedical,

Market Commentary

24 March 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

SARB's interest rates decision preview

24 March 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management |

Huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal

24 March 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Captain Vernon  Keller | Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)

[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos

24 March 2021 10:28 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.

Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for

23 March 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Gary  Booysen | Director at Rand Swiss

One year of lockdown: SA's medical fraternity has done an incredible job - NICD

Local

Meet Martin Kift, the Durbanville dad who's been braaiing for 365 days straight

Local

Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery

Business Lifestyle

Factions take the lead ahead of the weekend's ANC's NEC meeting

26 March 2021 8:56 AM

Ethiopia PM Abiy says Eritrea to withdraw troops from Tigray

26 March 2021 8:54 AM

HIV positive women who were forcibly sterilised demand justice

26 March 2021 8:16 AM

