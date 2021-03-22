Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks to TiPPed app

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:32
#SaveYourFaves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Roberto Delgallo
125
Today at 11:45
Ideas4good opens 18th library
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Schalit - Creative Head at Net#Work Bbdo
125
Today at 12:07
NAC shares latest PESP Sector Update
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reagen Allen - Provincial chairperson at Standing committee on Arts and Culture
125
Today at 12:10
Grade 1 and high school applications close today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
125
Today at 12:15
How are artists coping?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Crushanda Forbes - singer and Top 16 contestant on the seventh season of the show at Idols SA
125
Today at 12:23
5G webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fazlin Fransman - Senior Researcher at Moja Research Institute
125
Today at 12:27
Weekend birth certificate drive
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
125
Today at 12:37
Frontier Services on their response to to extreme floods in Australia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jannine Jackson - Director at Frontier Services
125
Today at 12:40
Victims of forced sterilization demand justice for human rights violations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:45
Ohana baby: Friday morning delivery
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam van Staden - Baker at Ohana cafe
125
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Coding & robotics – what SA schools will actually be teaching
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Loyiso Gola
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Loyiso Gola - Comedian
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
125
Today at 17:20
Formula One preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoerd
125
Today at 17:45
Report on wine back from a year on ISS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Michael Lebert
125
