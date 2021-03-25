One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on economy

Guest:
Sam Clarke | Founder and CEO at Skynamo|
Prof Nick Binedell | Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Tashmia Ismail-Saville | CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)|
Guest: Lisa Klein | Board member at SA SME FundLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)|
Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes|
Dr Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
Guest: Justin Mudge | Chairperson at Berries ZALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Giancarlo Beukes | Founder at Impulse Biomedical,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Captain Vernon Keller | Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Booysen | Director at Rand SwissLISTEN TO PODCAST