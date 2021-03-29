The dangers of social media financial advice

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Karyn Maughan: Why has the Zondo inquiry not responded to Zuma’s recusal case?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:40
Mass fish deaths at the Waterfront
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
‪Stephen Lamberth - A scientist in Fisheries Research at the Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Today at 15:50
Motorbiking duo change perception on women riding motorbikes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vuyi Mpofu - Founder at Driving in Heels
Today at 16:05
The crisis of 6,000 disenfranchised learners in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael le Cordeur - Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at the University of Stellenbosch.
Today at 16:20
Latest on South African cricket governance crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
The trial of George Floyd in the USA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:05
An update on the vaccine rollout in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter
Today at 17:20
Easter restrictions and the way forward for the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Shubnum Khan: How I Accidentally Became a Global Stock Photo and Other Strange and Wonderful Stories
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shubnum Khan - Author
Latest Local
NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside 'The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops,' says bereaved husband Arnold Tembo. 31 March 2021 2:50 PM
Makgoba: Virtual services remain painful, but I am also called to preserve life Ahead of the Easter weekend, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says religious leaders have the duty to protect the lives of their church me... 31 March 2021 2:48 PM
Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto "Ace Magashule is planting trees," says Tshidi Madia. "His message is, 'I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC'." 31 March 2021 1:39 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
WC govt satisfied with Ramaphosa's Easter weekend compromise, says MEC Maynier Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the province is satisfied with the Easter weekend restricti... 31 March 2021 11:23 AM
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home' UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results. 31 March 2021 10:09 AM
Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe vows to take this matter up with Sars speedily after Andy's fruitless emails and calls to Sars. 31 March 2021 1:54 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth Improved economic growth forecasts are boosting the rand. 31 March 2021 12:00 PM
Pay less for car insurance It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs Kieno speaks to Karin Reissenauer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight. 30 March 2021 2:38 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose." 31 March 2021 3:20 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
The dangers of social media financial advice

The dangers of social media financial advice

29 March 2021 7:32 PM

Guest: Nomi Bodlani | Head of strategic markets  at Allan Gray 


Business news from around Africa

31 March 2021 11:14 AM

Arabile Gumede interviews independent Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola.

OneFarm Share, a new digital platform, connects farmers with registered charity organisations to assist feeding programmes in vulnerable communities.

30 March 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Wendy Pienaar | Head of Client Ecosystems at Standard Bank 

Majority of South Africans are defaulting on their personal loans

30 March 2021 6:55 PM

Guest: Sebastien  Alexanderson | CEO at National Debt Advisors (NDA) 

Market Commentary

30 March 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank 

Economic effects of another lockdown and alcohol ban

30 March 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA, Lucky Ntimane | Convener at National Liquor Traders Council|  and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)| 

Other People’s Money - Boity Thulo

29 March 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Boity Thulo | Tv Personality And Actress at Celebrity Services Africa  

Business Book feature - Annie Duke's How to Decide.

29 March 2021 7:37 PM
Nedbank launches YouthX, a new platform to unlock youth potential

29 March 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Mutsa  Chironga | Managing Executive of Consumer Banking. at Nedbank 

The Land Expropriation Bill: what you need to know

29 March 2021 7:20 PM

Guest: Bulelwa Mabasa | Member at President's Land Reform Advisory Panel 

NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside

Local Politics

'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'

Business Local

Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth

Business

'Attempted coup' in Niger ahead of presidential inauguration

31 March 2021 2:25 PM

Land expropriation: MPs debate removing some sections in the Constitution

31 March 2021 1:55 PM

'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule

31 March 2021 1:17 PM

