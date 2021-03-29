Other People’s Money - Boity Thulo

Today at 15:20 Karyn Maughan: Why has the Zondo inquiry not responded to Zuma’s recusal case? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan

15:40 Mass fish deaths at the Waterfront Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

‪Stephen Lamberth - A scientist in Fisheries Research at the Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

15:50 Motorbiking duo change perception on women riding motorbikes Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Vuyi Mpofu - Founder at Driving in Heels

16:05 The crisis of 6,000 disenfranchised learners in the Western Cape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Michael le Cordeur - Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at the University of Stellenbosch.

16:20 Latest on South African cricket governance crisis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

16:55 The trial of George Floyd in the USA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

simon marks

17:05 An update on the vaccine rollout in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Francois Venter

17:20 Easter restrictions and the way forward for the Western Cape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

