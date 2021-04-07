TonnUp digital solution – empowering farmers to manage their own products - from producer to consumer.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike. 7 April 2021 1:28 PM
Let's help Happy Bless find a job Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him. 7 April 2021 12:46 PM
Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming "We don’t take hardened criminals," says Thulani Mdluli (KZN Department of Correctional Services). 7 April 2021 10:14 AM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?' The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage. 7 April 2021 1:30 PM
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors. 7 April 2021 2:35 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
TonnUp digital solution – empowering farmers to manage their own products - from producer to consumer.

TonnUp digital solution – empowering farmers to manage their own products - from producer to consumer.

7 April 2021 7:07 PM

Guest: Stephen  Kruger  | Director at TonnUp


UIF fails to pay out after years of contributions

7 April 2021 7:00 PM

Guest:: Ilze-Marie le Roux | 
 Allan Ravagaloo, director: Provincial Support, UIF

Market Commentary

7 April 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Chantal Marx | Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments

How are terror attacks in Mozambique. affecting SA's corporate & your pension ?

7 April 2021 6:25 PM

Guest: Gerrit  Van Rooyen | Economist  at Nkc African Economics

61% of SA on social grants?

7 April 2021 6:21 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

Investment School - The other side of diversification

6 April 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

South African citrus exports could reach 158,7 million cartons in 2021

6 April 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Justin Chadwick | CEO at Citrus Growers Association

Eskom versus Oracle over R7.3 billion

6 April 2021 6:49 PM

Guest: Ted Blom | Independent Energy Analyst

Market Commentary

6 April 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Norman Mackechnie | Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

SA consumers brace themselves for a massive fuel hike and its ripple effects

6 April 2021 6:25 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

Business Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

Business Opinion

Ramaphosa says more needs to be done to achieve gender equity

7 April 2021 8:05 PM

SA’s public transport system lacks integration, Competition Commission finds

7 April 2021 7:32 PM

'It is true that the ANC is divided’ - Ace Magashule

7 April 2021 6:57 PM

