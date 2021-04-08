South Africa's wealth at a record high

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner PerspectiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Grattan Kirk | CEO at Exclusive BooksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephen Kruger | Director at TonnUpLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:: Ilze-Marie le Roux |
Allan Ragavaloo, director: Provincial Support, UIF
Guest: Chantal Marx | Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and InvestmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gerrit Van Rooyen | Economist at Nkc African EconomicsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux TrendsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Justin Chadwick | CEO at Citrus Growers AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST