Former Exclusive Books CEO faces criminal charges

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend "Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka. 8 April 2021 12:59 PM
Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by th... 8 April 2021 12:25 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
View all Local
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
View all Politics
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack "It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde. 8 April 2021 9:22 AM
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Former Exclusive Books CEO faces criminal charges

Former Exclusive Books CEO faces criminal charges

8 April 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Grattan Kirk | CEO at Exclusive Books


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Market Commentary

8 April 2021 6:38 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's wealth at a record high

8 April 2021 6:21 PM

Guest:Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TonnUp digital solution – empowering farmers to manage their own products - from producer to consumer.

7 April 2021 7:07 PM

Guest: Stephen  Kruger  | Director at TonnUp

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF fails to pay out after years of contributions

7 April 2021 7:00 PM

Guest:: Ilze-Marie le Roux | 
 Allan Ragavaloo, director: Provincial Support, UIF

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

7 April 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Chantal Marx | Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How are terror attacks in Mozambique. affecting SA's corporate & your pension ?

7 April 2021 6:25 PM

Guest: Gerrit  Van Rooyen | Economist  at Nkc African Economics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

61% of SA on social grants?

7 April 2021 6:21 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - The other side of diversification

6 April 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African citrus exports could reach 158,7 million cartons in 2021

6 April 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Justin Chadwick | CEO at Citrus Growers Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

Local Sport

Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy

Local

[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing

World

EWN Highlights

3 cops among those arrested in connection with CT extortions - Cele

8 April 2021 4:58 PM

Divided ANC appoints 35 young people to resuscitate its Youth League

8 April 2021 4:39 PM

India suffers vaccine shortages as virus surges

8 April 2021 4:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA