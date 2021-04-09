Friday File - Snezar Timepiece

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:10
Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicola Date
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Denzel Swarts
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Denzel Swarts
Today at 07:40
Wellness: The function of bone marrow
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jane Ward - Deputy Director at South African Bone Marrow Registry
Today at 08:10
Autism: Amazing and unique
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kristin Bartlett - at Autism Western Cape
Thando Sebesho
Today at 08:40
What's hot on the car scene
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 08:50
Sons of the Sea
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
John Gutierrez
Today at 09:05
Profile on Thando Thabethe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Thando "Thabooty" Thabethe
Today at 09:45
Music with Marco Basson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marco Basson
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry. 9 April 2021 7:16 PM
Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers. 9 April 2021 5:32 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 9 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Local
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
View all Politics
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Friday File - Snezar Timepiece

Friday File - Snezar Timepiece

9 April 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Sinekhaya  Manciya  | Founder & Owner  at Snezar Timepiece


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Market Commentary

9 April 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

Why Is Cape Brewing Company craft beer brewed in Sweden?

9 April 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Ross  Young  | Regional Director Africa at Cape Brewing Company

Lender and Government in talks to restructure the R200-bn covid relief program. Banks rejects plans to swap the loans to grants.

9 April 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Ismail  Momoniat  | Deputy Director General  at National Treasury 

Classic cars market is set to boom despite a stuttering economy

8 April 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: John   Tallodi | Managing Director  at Classic Car Passion |

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Burnout or "busy" culture is broken

8 April 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle 

How private companies help with UIF filings

8 April 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Tyrel Painczyk | Co-owner at Sweet Dreamz|

Market Commentary

8 April 2021 6:38 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective

Former Exclusive Books CEO faces criminal charges

8 April 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Grattan Kirk | CEO at Exclusive Books

South Africa's wealth at a record high

8 April 2021 6:21 PM

Guest:Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management|

Trending

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'

Local Opinion

Prince Philip (99) has died

EWN Highlights

Flowers and flags as public flocks to honour to Prince Philip

9 April 2021 7:34 PM

Zuma given until Wed to propose appropriate sentence if found guilty: report

9 April 2021 7:13 PM

Rapper DMX has died age 50: US media

9 April 2021 6:45 PM

