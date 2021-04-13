Market Commentary

Streaming issues?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
US and Western Cape Trade and Investment Partnership.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 10:08
My Octopus Teacher wins BAFTA-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kevin Smuts
Swati Thiyagarajan
Today at 10:33
Bonang Mohale-The irony of Africa and Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 11:05
Knife Capital rolls out investment campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 11:32
Taking Back our Children campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amelia September
Today at 12:07
The walls closing around jacob zuma
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 12:15
Stand off at sit-in at NAC offices
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibongile ??bongi ?? Mgoma - Soprano at ...
Today at 12:23
Asymmetrical mobilization: Election campaigns during lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 12:27
Cabo Del Gado lessons for SA gas exploration
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gillian Hamilton - Economic Researcher at Green Connection
Today at 12:37
Impact of Covid-19 and youth drug use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
SA's oldest wine route: reflections on lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe
Today at 12:52
Rugby returns with Rainbow Cup, but will SA teams play overseas
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.
14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Prof Glenda Gray explains why 'rare blood clots' required pause to J&J rollout
On Tuesday evening Health Minister Mkhize announced a temporarily suspension of J&J vaccines due to 6 cases of blood clots in USA
14 April 2021 8:03 AM
SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament'
13 April 2021 8:02 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges
Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission.
13 April 2021 1:38 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ'
"If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber.
13 April 2021 10:53 AM
CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA
The DA has had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town after a disagreement over who serves on the selection pan...
13 April 2021 9:57 AM
View all Politics
Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month
Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie.
13 April 2021 9:09 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.
13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.
13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all Business
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'
Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.
14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.
13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.
13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class'
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week.
12 April 2021 2:02 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave
Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.
8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'
This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.
8 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.
13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes
Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes.
8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn
The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff.
5 April 2021 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.
13 April 2021 6:43 PM
NASA uses SA-made invention to conduct hearing tests on astronauts in space
Dr. Dirk Koekemoer is the brains behind a portable audiometer that is being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
13 April 2021 3:25 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'
The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.
13 April 2021 1:41 PM
View all World
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'
Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.
8 April 2021 2:57 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'
Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)
7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF
"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.
7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Africa
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'
The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.
13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working
We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.
13 April 2021 9:02 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.
12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary
Market Commentary
13 April 2021 6:33 PM
Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
SA suspends the use of the J&J vaccine. Cryptocurrencies, are they a bubble or a good investment option?
13 April 2021 8:18 PM
Stavros Nicolaou, M