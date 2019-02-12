South Africa just became the world’s hottest destination for oil exploration

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:37
Impact of Covid-19 and youth drug use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
MJ Stokes - Youth representative at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Guests
MJ Stokes - Youth representative at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
125
Today at 12:40
Cabo Del Gado lessons for SA gas exploration
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gillian Hamilton - Economic Researcher at Green Connection
Guests
Gillian Hamilton - Economic Researcher at Green Connection
125
Today at 12:45
Rugby returns with Rainbow Cup, but will SA teams play overseas
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
125
Today at 12:52
SA's oldest wine route: reflections on lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe
125
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Maryke Musson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
125
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Guests
Ciro De Siena
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Magauta Mphahlele
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Magauta Mphahlele
125
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Sitole look to SCA for salvation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks - Investigative Journalist News24 .
Guests
Jeff Wicks - Investigative Journalist News24 .
125
Today at 15:40
Taxi lawlessness in Montagu Gardens.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:50
Prisoner transport crash in Fish Hoek - Prisoner transport has been a long-standing issue in this constituency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mireille Wenger - DA Constituency head for the Deep South
Guests
Mireille Wenger - DA Constituency head for the Deep South
125
Today at 16:05
UCT's Scott Roberts weighs in on Dr Lwazi Lushaba’s Hitler comments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Scott Roberts - postgraduate research student in the UCT faculty of law and a co-founder of Progress SA
Guests
Scott Roberts - postgraduate research student in the UCT faculty of law and a co-founder of Progress SA
125
Today at 16:20
FNB comments on the Government loan scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
SmellSense: A smell retraining kit for post covid!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Young - ENT
Guests
Martin Young - ENT
125
Today at 17:05
SA suspends J&J Covid vaccine rollout - was this the best move?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
125
Today at 17:20
SA's 2020 cinema box office gross plunges R1.2 billion due to Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zilungile Tunzi - Research Analyst · National Film and Video Foundation
Guests
Zilungile Tunzi - Research Analyst · National Film and Video Foundation
125
Today at 17:45
ICASA's unchanged sports broadcast rights bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up