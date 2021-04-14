Market Commentary

Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee and Prof. Helen Rees Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority discusses pausing the J&J vaccine. Veldskoen is the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year’s games in Tokyo, CEO and co-founder Nick Dreyer talks to Bruce Whitfield about it. In our investment School, we discuss cryptocurrencies with Hywel George , director of investments at Old Mutual Investment Group

