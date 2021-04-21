Consumer Ninja - “on the road” and "dealership fees"

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Health: Why over 60s should be getting the flu vaccine before the covid jab
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 05:10
IEC reflects on the by-elections held across the country
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 05:46
Cape Town and Charlotte Maxeke fire reveal the appalling state of SA's fire services
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Stephen Faulkner, Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of SA (Demawusa)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Side hustle? Make sure your main employer is okay with it
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tertius Wessels - Advocate and Legal Director at Strata G Labour And Hr Solutions
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Fitness Futures
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
ANC Gauteng asks. Khusela Diko to step aside
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
Today at 07:20
End of the first term - report card
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why the mountain fire was so devastating
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Alanna Rebelo - Postdoctoral Researcher at Stellenbosch University's Department of Conservation Ecology & Entomology
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
looking ahead to local government elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Michael Oti
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Oti
Today at 10:45
The Rental economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mthokozisi "HP" Nozibele - customer care manager at Teljoy SA
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show. 21 April 2021 7:32 PM
Local campaign raising funds to fix iconic clock tower in Bellville Bellville's Civic Centre clock hasn't worked in decades. The #StartTheClock crowd-funding campaign is raising money to refurbish t... 21 April 2021 4:23 PM
UCT Plant Conservation Unit gutted in fire but 350,000 unique specimens survived Prof Tim Hoffman, Director of the Plant Conservation Unit describes the enormous loss. 21 April 2021 3:36 PM
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
Zuma dropped by his lawyers less than a month before corruption trial begins Mabuza Attorneys will no longer be representing former president Jacob Zuma when his corruption trial starts in mid-May. 21 April 2021 6:48 PM
Rod Solomons slams JSC for allowing Hlophe to interview judges for WC bench Advocate Rod Solomons says he's deeply concerned by the JSC's decision to allow embattled John Hlophe to participate in the Wester... 21 April 2021 12:53 PM
Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation. 21 April 2021 6:56 PM
Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away On 20 April, US crude plummeted to minus $40.32. It is now hovering around $65, with $80 in sight, according to Goldman Sachs. 21 April 2021 3:18 PM
Cell C's data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 21 April 2021 12:24 PM
Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley. 21 April 2021 9:03 AM
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We're exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi's hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It's just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby's coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
What's the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Consumer Ninja - “on the road” and "dealership fees"

Consumer Ninja - “on the road” and "dealership fees"

21 April 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer Talk 


Shapeshifter: Andre Hugo, CEO Spot Money

21 April 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Andre  Hugo | CEO at Spot Money

Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business

21 April 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

Swiss-based Sommet Education acquires Invictus Education Group

21 April 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Mike  Lambert | Founder & CEO  at Invictus Education Group

North West University (NWU) Business School plans to create an index to measure countries’ ability to fight corruption and commercial crime

21 April 2021 6:49 PM

Guest: Jan van Romburgh | Director  at North West University (NWU) Business School

Market Commentary

21 April 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

Over supply of rooibos is about hurt rooibos farmers

21 April 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Over supply of of rooibos is about hurt rooibos farmers

Pick n Pay loses R4bn in annual sales due to Covid-19 lockdown alcohol bans

21 April 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Richard Brasher | CEO at Pick n Pay

Investment School - Investing in non-fungible tokens (NFT) (Or Not to)

20 April 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Viv Govender | Portfolio Manager  at Rand Swiss |

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

20 April 2021 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

EWN Highlights

Suspect (17) arrested in connection with Lonwabo Jack's murder

21 April 2021 8:29 PM

21 April 2021 8:29 PM

COVID cases on the rise in NC, NW, FS – NICD

21 April 2021 8:26 PM

Biden seeks to rally world on climate as summit momentum builds

21 April 2021 6:26 PM

21 April 2021 6:26 PM

