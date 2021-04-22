Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) force Huge Group to take down Adapt IT attack videos

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered ne... 22 April 2021 4:02 PM
Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 22 April 2021 3:36 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!' The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 April 2021 6:49 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA. 22 April 2021 11:11 AM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
View all Africa
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) force Huge Group to take down Adapt IT attack videos

Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) force Huge Group to take down Adapt IT attack videos

22 April 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Duncan  McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance : Should you invest in your retirement annuity or something else?

22 April 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Why coporates should think more entrepreneurially?

22 April 2021 7:33 PM

Guest: Allon Raiz | CEO at Raizcorp

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UJ Labour Economist: Public Sector strike will cripple the ailing economy.

22 April 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Prof Hardus van Zyl/ Labour Economist at University of Johannesburg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous CART ARY5 Zama Spices

22 April 2021 7:05 PM

Guest:Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

22 April 2021 6:50 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB official Unathi Kamlana has been named the new commissioner of market regulator the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

22 April 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Unathi Kamlana | Incoming Commissioner  at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clicks Group earmarks R500m in capital expenditure. Earnings jumped 9.5% and turnover was up 7.6% to R18.1bn

22 April 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Vikesh Ramsunder | CEO at Clicks Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Andre Hugo, CEO Spot Money

21 April 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Andre  Hugo | CEO at Spot Money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - “on the road” and "dealership fees"

21 April 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer Talk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

Business Politics

Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

Local

[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool

Local Lifestyle

We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Angola flood death toll rises to 24

22 April 2021 8:46 PM

Black Americans embraced Biden, and in Floyd trial he embraced them back

22 April 2021 8:37 PM

Cosatu: Domestic workers may only benefit from compensation fund next year

22 April 2021 8:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA