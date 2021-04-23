Regulators snailling closer to controlling cryptocurrencies

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:40
Wellness: World Malaria Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sherwin Charles - Chief Executive Officer at Goodbye Malaria
Today at 08:10
Update from UCT
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Elijah Moholola
Today at 08:40
The car scene
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 08:50
International training opportunity for women transport
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicci Scott - Founder at Commercial Transport Academy
Today at 09:10
The Juliet Crew
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dean Ferreira - Managing Director at NCC Environmental Services
Today at 09:45
Hashtag Our Stories
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Yusuf Omar
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 23 April 2021 3:55 PM
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
View all Local
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption "Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala. 23 April 2021 12:49 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
View all Business
10 new children's books you should get for your kids Kelly Commaille from Exclusive Books recommends some great new reads for kids to celebrate World Book Day. 23 April 2021 2:52 PM
Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater... 23 April 2021 8:32 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Regulators snailling closer to controlling cryptocurrencies

Regulators snailling closer to controlling cryptocurrencies

23 April 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Farzam Ehsani | Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Mango airlines grounded. Regulators are snailing closer to controlling cryptocurrencies.

23 April 2021 7:52 PM

Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO at VALR.com discusses the slow pace of regulators controlling cryptocurrencies. Guy Leitch, managing editor at SA Flyer Magazine talks about whether Mango airlines will indefinitely be grounded. Then for our Friday File feature, we speak gin. Keegan Cook , owner at Blind Tiger Gin joined us to speak about what's in their delicious gins.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File - Blind Tiger Gin

23 April 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Keegan Cook | Owner at Blind Tiger Gin

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist

23 April 2021 6:43 PM

Guest: Nick Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mango Airlines heading for its last landing

23 April 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance : Should you invest in your retirement annuity or something else?

22 April 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Why coporates should think more entrepreneurially?

22 April 2021 7:33 PM

Guest: Allon Raiz | CEO at Raizcorp

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UJ Labour Economist: Public Sector strike will cripple the ailing economy.

22 April 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Prof Hardus van Zyl/ Labour Economist at University of Johannesburg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous CART ARY5 Zama Spices

22 April 2021 7:05 PM

Guest:Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) force Huge Group to take down Adapt IT attack videos

22 April 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Duncan  McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Biden summit brings new hope on climate but hard path ahead

23 April 2021 8:22 PM

3 gangsters sentenced for attempted hit on defence attorney William Booth

23 April 2021 7:29 PM

EC residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels at all-time low

23 April 2021 7:25 PM

