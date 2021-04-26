Business Book feature - Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history by Johan Fourie

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tip Tuesday: Treat Windburn on Face
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on Arrival: A new form of health tourism
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Unathi Henama - Lecturer - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
Today at 05:10
Supra Mahumapelo calls on ANC to suspend ‘step-aside’ resolution
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu - Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Clearing alien vegetation is good for the planet and the economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jules Newton - Director for Avocado Vision's Green Business Value Business Chain
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Tattleware
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phetheni Nkuna - Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Wage wars: PSA v govt.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - PSA spokesperson (and Cosatu negotiator)
Today at 07:20
How Jobs Connect aims to lower unemployment, boost skills
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
UK clamps down on Gupta family and global corruption
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lord Peter Hain
Today at 08:21
What now for City's refugees?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kate Pond
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bystanders and schools should held be accountable for bullying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Richard Nicol
Today at 10:08
Response to complaint about unfair provincial government tender adjudication process
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
Revix 'crypto question of the week'
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Sanders
Today at 11:05
How we can help the Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 11:32
Xolly Mncwango
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
xolly mncwango
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:40
Waar's die Pa's?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julian Jansen
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 15:20
Johannesburg boy to become youngest to give a TEDx Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Collen Mashawana
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sisonke Johnson & Johnson rollout resumes on Wednesday Dr. Glenda Gray says resuming the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson implementation study involves some administrative and logistical hurdl... 26 April 2021 5:54 PM
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness. 26 April 2021 3:19 PM
View all Local
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie' Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook. 26 April 2021 10:50 AM
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses' CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities. 26 April 2021 10:15 AM
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
View all Business
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Quadruple amputee Shan Visser debuts inspiring online talk show Quadruple amputee Shaninlea Visser has released a short documentary as an introduction to her very own inspiring talk show – The S... 25 April 2021 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. 26 April 2021 4:39 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Business Book feature - Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history by Johan Fourie

Business Book feature - Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history by Johan Fourie

26 April 2021 7:45 PM

Guest: Johan Fourie


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Other People’s Money - Pierre Francois de Vos, constitutional law scholar

26 April 2021 8:02 PM

Guest: Pierre de Vos | Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government has proposed lifting the threshold for embedded generation capacity from 1MW to 10MW., but is it enough

26 April 2021 7:41 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Noma Gigaba testifying

26 April 2021 7:10 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

n SA, is it economically feasible to buy an electric car?

26 April 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Warren Tucker, Car Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute (SPII) probes the effectiveness of the Covid-19 stimulus in SA

26 April 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Duma Gqubule 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

26 April 2021 6:44 PM

Guest: Arthur Karas | Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mergers & Acquisitions activity slowly trending up

26 April 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Ian Jacobsberg | Director at Andersen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mango airlines grounded. Regulators are snailing closer to controlling cryptocurrencies.

23 April 2021 7:52 PM

Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO at VALR.com discusses the slow pace of regulators controlling cryptocurrencies. Guy Leitch, managing editor at SA Flyer Magazine talks about whether Mango airlines will indefinitely be grounded. Then for our Friday File feature, we speak gin. Keegan Cook , owner at Blind Tiger Gin joined us to speak about what's in their delicious gins.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File - Blind Tiger Gin

23 April 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Keegan Cook | Owner at Blind Tiger Gin

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom

Business Opinion

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'SANParks has allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years'

EWN Highlights

Unicef concerned about impact of COVID-19 on routine vaccination for SA kids

26 April 2021 8:40 PM

Numsa blames Dept of Public Enterprises for Mango’s problems

26 April 2021 7:48 PM

Biden promises India COVID support in call to Modi

26 April 2021 7:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA