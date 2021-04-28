Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Ramapho's testimony at the Zondo Commission

Today at 12:27 Serial rapist arrested in Johannesburg The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Colonel Athlenda Mathe

Major General Bafana Linda - National Head for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps

Today at 12:37 Concern of Atlantic Seaboard water - Seapoint Fresnaye & Bantry Bay Residents Assoc responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Nicola Jowell - Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard at ...

Lydia Abel - Vice chair at - SFB Seapoint Fresnaye & Bantry Bay Residents Association

Today at 12:40 52 percent of investigated WC saps members guilty of corruption (from 2009 to now) The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

Today at 12:52 Africa Report: JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Mervyn Coetzee - From Pool Cleaner to PhD Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Mervyn Coetzee

Today at 13:33 Happy Home and Garden - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Prof. Clarke Scholtz - Professor Of Entomology at University of Pretoria

Today at 14:07 Life Hacks - Making the most of your hair Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Elma Titus - Trichologist at ...

Today at 14:50 Music with Neil Gonsalves Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Neil Gonsalves

Today at 15:20 Academic: Fire highlights UCT mismanagement Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof. Jeremy Seekings - Director at Uct Social Surveys Unit

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:05 Boris Johnson's woes Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Gavin Grey

Today at 16:20 Eastern Cape water crisis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen

Today at 16:55 SAFTA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Makhosazana Khanyile

Today at 17:05 Day 2 of Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Richard Calland

Today at 17:20 Will Ace Magashule step aside Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...

