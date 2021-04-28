Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:27
Serial rapist arrested in Johannesburg
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe
Major General Bafana Linda - National Head for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps
Today at 12:37
Concern of Atlantic Seaboard water - Seapoint Fresnaye & Bantry Bay Residents Assoc responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicola Jowell - Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard at ...
Lydia Abel - Vice chair at - SFB Seapoint Fresnaye & Bantry Bay Residents Association
Today at 12:40
52 percent of investigated WC saps members guilty of corruption (from 2009 to now)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Mervyn Coetzee - From Pool Cleaner to PhD
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mervyn Coetzee
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof. Clarke Scholtz - Professor Of Entomology at University of Pretoria
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Making the most of your hair
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elma Titus - Trichologist at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Neil Gonsalves
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Neil Gonsalves
Today at 15:20
Academic: Fire highlights UCT mismanagement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jeremy Seekings - Director at Uct Social Surveys Unit
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Boris Johnson's woes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:20
Eastern Cape water crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:55
SAFTA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosazana Khanyile
Today at 17:05
Day 2 of Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:20
Will Ace Magashule step aside
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 17:45
50 Year Celebration of Cap Classique and Kaapse Vonkel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Malan
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you The City is amending its Animal Keeping Policy and the public has until 17 May to comment. 29 April 2021 9:52 AM
20 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night Food rescuers SA Harvest's CEO Alan Browde says they reached a milestone of 5 million meals over the ast 15 months. 29 April 2021 6:41 AM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the governing party. 28 April 2021 10:39 AM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages. 29 April 2021 10:29 AM
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave' Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February. 29 April 2021 10:47 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month

Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month

28 April 2021 7:45 PM

Guest:Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer Talk   


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Shapeshifter: Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank

28 April 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Fundi Tshazibana | Deputy Governor  at SARB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend

28 April 2021 7:44 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fake Kruggerrands found in the US

28 April 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Alan Demby | Excutive Chairman at South African Gold Coin Exchange

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels

28 April 2021 7:00 PM

Guest: Mike Schussler | Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

28 April 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Airports Company SA suspends and unsuspend Mango flights

28 April 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Joachim Vermooten | Transport Economist at Independent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Ramapho's testimony at the Zondo Commission

28 April 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Tony Leon | Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School : How to grow your money babies, dividends

27 April 2021 8:43 PM

Chantal Marx | Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense

27 April 2021 8:20 PM

Michael Fridjhon | International Wine Expert  at Wine Wizard |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't'

Politics

SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part

Local

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

Politics

Ramaphosa: Jonas’ Gupta claim made Mantashe realise party couldn’t probe family

29 April 2021 12:18 PM

Madikizela resignation: Good Party happy, WC ANC accuses DA of double standards

29 April 2021 12:09 PM

NW ANCWL’s Lenkopane: I found out about my suspension through media

29 April 2021 11:46 AM

