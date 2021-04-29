Curro has opened a first of its kind tech school in Delft, Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Flowers can improve your mental wellbeing
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:10
Cosatu threatens May Day nation-wide strike
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Michael Shingange - First deputy-president
Today at 05:46
First game for the Rainbow Cup SA: Stormers vs Sharks
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leighton Koopman - Sports journalist at Rapport
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
City Nature Challenge 2021: City of Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rupert Koopman - Conservation Manager at Botanical Society of South Africa
Today at 06:40
12-year-old launches organisation to combat bullying
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lilah Davies - Anti-bullying activist and founder of Bully-No-More
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Day 2 of Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 07:20
Call to extend the Covid grant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lynette Maart - National Director at Black Sash
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
UFS establishes Academy for Multilingualism
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Peet Van Aardt - Custodian of the Academy for Multilingualism at UFS
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 12:23
Analysis on Cyril
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 12:27
UCT needs more volunteers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nirode Bramdaw - Managing Director at African Sun Media
Today at 12:37
Woman seeks to sue rapist 40 years after attack
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronwyn Pithey, Women's Legal Centre
Today at 15:20
Stormers team announced
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 15:50
Update on what was destroyed and what save in the UCT Botany building
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Hoffman
Today at 16:05
New study says the world's glaciers are losing mass more quickly than thought
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Robert McNabb
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Study: Many more people could benefit from blood pressure medication
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kazem Rahimi
Latest Local
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead' Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngq... 29 April 2021 5:38 PM
'We all deserve some answers' - UCT prof warns against cover-up amid fire probes Professor Jeremy Seekings says the fire that destroyed UCT’s Jagger Library has exposed the failings of the university's manageria... 29 April 2021 4:12 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
Zondo Commission's evidence leaders could have pushed Ramaphosa harder - analyst Political commentator Richard Calland says evidence leaders at the state capture commission could have pressed Ramaphosa harder. 29 April 2021 6:25 PM
Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs DA Western Cape chair Jaco Londt says he has not been informed that Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the party's mayoral r... 29 April 2021 2:17 PM
View all Politics
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital "Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen. 29 April 2021 11:06 AM
View all Business
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages. 29 April 2021 10:29 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs' The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 29 April 2021 12:50 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Curro has opened a first of its kind tech school in Delft, Cape Town

Curro has opened a first of its kind tech school in Delft, Cape Town

29 April 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Phil Snyman/ Executive Head at Curro Delft


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Small Business Focus: Six habits of successful entrepreneurs

29 April 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Allon Raiz/ CEO at Raizcorp 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Dealing with procrastination

29 April 2021 7:13 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Motus acquires full control of Renault SA

29 April 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Osman Arbee/ CEO at Motus

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

29 April 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Commission

29 April 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging markets' monetary policy normalises , while the US's GDP for the 1st quarter of 2021 grows by 6.4%

29 April 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank

28 April 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Fundi Tshazibana | Deputy Governor  at SARB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month

28 April 2021 7:45 PM

Guest:Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer Talk   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend

28 April 2021 7:44 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We all deserve some answers' - UCT prof warns against cover-up amid fire probes

Local

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

Business Politics

52% of Western Cape police under investigation for corruption found guilty

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF calls for suspension of Saldanha Bay Mayor Koen over his qualifications

29 April 2021 8:05 PM

‘Underworld kingpin’ Nafiz Modack arrested for detective Charl Kinnear's murder

29 April 2021 7:17 PM

'Act now': Africa medics warn of India-like COVID surge

29 April 2021 7:01 PM

