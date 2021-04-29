Curro has opened a first of its kind tech school in Delft, Cape Town

Today at 04:50 Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Flowers can improve your mental wellbeing Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel van der Westhuizen

125 125

Today at 05:10 Cosatu threatens May Day nation-wide strike Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Michael Shingange - First deputy-president

125 125

Today at 05:46 First game for the Rainbow Cup SA: Stormers vs Sharks Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Leighton Koopman - Sports journalist at Rapport

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 City Nature Challenge 2021: City of Cape Town Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Rupert Koopman - Conservation Manager at Botanical Society of South Africa

125 125

Today at 06:40 12-year-old launches organisation to combat bullying Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lilah Davies - Anti-bullying activist and founder of Bully-No-More

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Day 2 of Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ongama Mtimka - Political Analyst at ...

125 125

Today at 07:20 Call to extend the Covid grant Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lynette Maart - National Director at Black Sash

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 UFS establishes Academy for Multilingualism Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Peet Van Aardt - Custodian of the Academy for Multilingualism at UFS

125 125

Today at 08:21 Binge Club Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Matthew Green - Binge Buddy

125 125

Today at 09:33 The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

125 125

Today at 09:40 The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

125 125

Today at 09:50 The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with DW Berlin Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:05 The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Roze Phillips

125 125

Today at 12:23 Analysis on Cyril The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Dirk Kotze

125 125

Today at 12:27 UCT needs more volunteers The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nirode Bramdaw - Managing Director at African Sun Media

125 125

Today at 12:37 Woman seeks to sue rapist 40 years after attack The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bronwyn Pithey, Women's Legal Centre

125 125

Today at 15:20 Stormers team announced Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...

125 125

Today at 15:50 Update on what was destroyed and what save in the UCT Botany building Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tim Hoffman

125 125

Today at 16:05 New study says the world's glaciers are losing mass more quickly than thought Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Robert McNabb

125 125

Today at 16:20 Books with John Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125