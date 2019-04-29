Empty rental property everywhere as the residential market in South Africa tanks

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban enginee... 1 May 2021 11:38 AM
Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack Virgin Active SA says it has taken all systems offline after it was hit by "sophisticated cybercriminals". 1 May 2021 9:58 AM
City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons The City of Cape Town says the NSPCA has not consulted or engaged City officials about its apparent decision to withdraw support f... 1 May 2021 7:44 AM
Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains. 30 April 2021 4:20 PM
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa. 30 April 2021 12:31 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper' "The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka. 30 April 2021 9:39 AM
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute Labour federation Cosatu has called on Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside amid a deadlock in pu... 30 April 2021 10:11 AM
From homeless heroin addict to drug counsellor and mentor: Jerry Mboweni's story Jerry Mboweni chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about how he turned his life around. 1 May 2021 9:12 AM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday: 'They’re not scared to use violence' "These are career criminals," says Gareth Newham (Institute of Security Studies). "They have access to automatic weapons." 30 April 2021 2:52 PM
Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs' The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 29 April 2021 12:50 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Empty rental property everywhere as the residential market in South Africa tanks

Empty rental property everywhere as the residential market in South Africa tanks

29 April 2019 6:23 PM

Ray White interviews Samuel Seeff, Chairperson at Seeff Properties about the state of the residential property market.


Friday File: Blankets from Africa

30 April 2021 6:59 PM

Guest: Roslyn Bechet/ Founder at Blankets from Africa 

Market Commentary

30 April 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara/ at Sanlam Private Wealth 

International Air Transport Association partners with after Pathology services

30 April 2021 6:26 PM

Guest: Mike Atter/ Co- Founder at Atter Pathology services 

Association of Southern African Travel Agents left in Limbo in SAA?

30 April 2021 6:21 PM

Guest: Otto Vries/ CEO at Association of Southern African Travel Agent  

Personal Finance : How should you treat Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies?

30 April 2021 11:28 AM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

Small Business Focus: Six habits of successful entrepreneurs

29 April 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Allon Raiz/ CEO at Raizcorp 

Curro has opened a first of its kind tech school in Delft, Cape Town

29 April 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Phil Snyman/ Executive Head at Curro Delft

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Dealing with procrastination

29 April 2021 7:13 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle

Motus acquires full control of Renault SA

29 April 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Osman Arbee/ CEO at Motus

Market Commentary

29 April 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons

Local

Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack

Business Local

[UPDATE] Atlantic Seaboard tap water cleared for drinking

Local

ANC set for tug of war over graft strategy

1 May 2021 1:25 PM

No pandemic end in sight with raging outbreaks in India, Brazil

1 May 2021 1:09 PM

WATCH: Prayer service for Lindani Myeni as his remains arrive on home soil

1 May 2021 12:19 PM

