Arlene Mulder, Co-founder of We think Code launched the BiB app - Africa's first audio library app

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'UKZN team conduct tests after man who entered SA from India contracts Covid-19' The B.1.617 variant has not been detected in South Africa at this stage but authorities will prioritise testing Covid-19 positive... 4 May 2021 6:38 PM
View all Local
Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win' Eyewitness News Political Journalist Tshidi Madia says there are reports that ANC NWC has proposed suspension letters be issued. 4 May 2021 1:04 PM
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha 4 May 2021 8:06 AM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
View all Business
Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in th... 4 May 2021 5:20 PM
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member' "The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it." 4 May 2021 12:08 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
View all World
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
View all Africa
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
Arlene Mulder, Co-founder of We think Code launched the BiB app - Africa's first audio library app

Arlene Mulder, Co-founder of We think Code launched the BiB app - Africa's first audio library app

4 May 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Arlene Mulder | Co-Founder at Wethinkcode


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Investment School: Is there a fair value when investing?

4 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Lthuli

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

4 May 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop | Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

4 May 2021 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Avian flu and its impacts on local exporters and importers of chicken

4 May 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Paul Matthew | CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

4 May 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Norman Mackechnie | Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pandora launches lab-created diamond collection

4 May 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Mads Twomey-Madsen | Head of sustainability at Pandora

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The complexities that could emerge around the Bill and Malinda Gate's divorce

4 May 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Billy Gundelfinger | Specialist Divorce and Criminal attorney

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money: Political analyst Ralph Mathekga

3 May 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature: Fortunes - The Rise And Rise Of Afrikaner Tycoons by Ebbe Dommisse

3 May 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Ebbe Dommisse | Author|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'

Local

Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods

Local

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mexico president vows full probe after 23 die in metro accident

4 May 2021 7:20 PM

How will Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce impact their charity?

4 May 2021 7:16 PM

Fire at Modimolle hospital claims two lives

4 May 2021 6:02 PM

