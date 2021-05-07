Post Net on SAPO wanting to exclusively have rights to deliver parcels weighing 1kg or less

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Latest Local
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours. 8 May 2021 7:46 AM
VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 7 May 2021 3:12 PM
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Author Kim Heller urges white South Africans to talk honestly about privilege The author of No White Lies says South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. 8 May 2021 10:40 AM
More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years W Cape Local Govt and Environmental Affairs' James-Brent Styan says the storm aftermath will see rivers flooding low-lying areas. 7 May 2021 1:48 PM
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed' "In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia. 7 May 2021 1:08 PM
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer. 7 May 2021 10:34 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
Darren Thomas was shot and stabbed in a house robbery but miraculously survived He was a keen sportsman, a kickboxing champ his whole life but one fateful night changed everything and left him paralysed. 8 May 2021 9:53 AM
When aches and pains may benefit from the skills of a chiropractor Chiropractor Dr Marius De Wet talks to Sara-Jayne King about chiropractic healing. 8 May 2021 8:42 AM
How SA-born fragrance expert helps Covid long-haulers fix loss of smell Sue Phillips is helping patients to find their sense of smell again using the tools she works with every day, perfumes. 7 May 2021 5:17 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours. 8 May 2021 7:46 AM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Chinese rocket to plunge back to Earth on the weekend – nobody knows where "The Chinese space agency was negligent," says astronomer Dr. Daniel Cunnama. "It can hit anywhere." 7 May 2021 2:15 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Post Net on SAPO wanting to exclusively have rights to deliver parcels weighing 1kg or less

Post Net on SAPO wanting to exclusively have rights to deliver parcels weighing 1kg or less

7 May 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Anton Roets | Director at Nortons Inc


Friday File : Cape Island

7 May 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Karin Wood | Co-founder and financial director at Cape Island|

Market Commentary

7 May 2021 6:34 PM

David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

Credit rating agency Moody's is expected to release its rating review for SA tonight

7 May 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Kim Silberman | Fixed income and currency analyst at Rand Merchant Bank|

How can businesses employ people with impaired hearing ?

6 May 2021 7:19 PM

Guest: Nicky  Bezuidenhout | Marketing & Communications Manager at eDeaf

How to write elevator pitches

6 May 2021 7:02 PM

Guest: Rich Mulholland | Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link

Eskom doesn’t want to buy electricity from Karpowership

6 May 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Clyde Mallinson | Independent energy analyst  at Independent

Market Commentary

6 May 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective

US waivers intellectual property on vaccines, what incentive is left now for manufactures?

6 May 2021 6:25 PM

Guest: US waivers intellectual property on vaccines, what incentive is left now for manufactures?

Shapeshifter : Rudi Van Schoor, GM of KFC South Africa.

5 May 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Rudi Van Schoor 

Lady Frere police probing murders of three elderly women
8 May 2021 12:56 PM

8 May 2021 12:56 PM

Tshegofatso Pule's family welcomes court decision to deny bail to Ntuthuko Shoba
8 May 2021 12:50 PM

8 May 2021 12:50 PM

'Please call me' inventor Makate says up to court to decide compensation figure
8 May 2021 12:01 PM

8 May 2021 12:01 PM

