Business Book feature: "Think Again" by Adam Grant.

Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Guest: Kokkie Kooyman | Portfolio Manager at DenkerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brian Pinnock | Cybersecurity Specialist at MimecastLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tim Harris | CEO at WesgroLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business ScienceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo | Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Syd Vianello | Retail AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Cairns | Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karin Wood | Co-founder and financial director at Cape Island|LISTEN TO PODCAST
David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST