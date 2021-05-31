Bidding war for Adapt IT reaches fever point and pushes its shares up.

Today at 04:50 Travel&Tourism: Babanango Game Reserve in Nothern Zululand Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Allison Foat

Today at 05:10 Businesses in South Africa offering Covid-19 vaccines to workers Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

Today at 05:46 Child Protection Week - Violence in childhood and infanticide Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Shanaaz Matthews - Director at Children's Institute, University of Cape Town

Today at 06:10 Interview Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Moeshfieka Botha

Today at 06:25 Companies gobbling up most of the online licence booking slots Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday: Time is running out on POPIA compliance Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Wendy Tembedza - Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel

Today at 06:47 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 07:07 SAPS fire Major General Jeremy Vearey Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 What should happen to the Tokai pines? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Alanna Rebelo - Postdoctoral Researcher at Stellenbosch University's Department of Conservation Ecology & Entomology

Today at 08:21 Regional military intervention for Mozambique is not a good idea Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:05 Africa Report The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 10:15 DAG calls for release of Military-Owned Land Parcels (Ysterplaat, Youngsfield & Wingfield) to address CT housing crisis The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Aditya Kumar - Executive director at Development Action Group (Dag)

Today at 10:40 Port Jackson eradication The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mark Botha - Head Of Living Lands Unit at Wwf

