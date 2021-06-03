Why Tech Giant Prosus paid $1.8 Billion for Stack Overflow?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
SA muso collab - It's Not Enough
Guests
Marc Lottering
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: male grooming (The Syrian Barber)
Guests
abdul joudi
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Polyandry would be a superficial solution to-deeply entrenched genderinequality
Guests
Lwando Xaso
Today at 15:40
We need a black bank to stop black people from begging
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:55
Desiree Ellis is the #AnHourWith presenter this Sunday
Guests
Desiree Ellis - Banyana Assistant Coach at ...
Today at 17:05
Difference to the Palestine issue the new Israeli government coalition might make
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
51 out of 83 escaped crocodiles in Bonnievale euthanised Western Cape authorities say a total of 83 young Nile crocodiles have been recaptured or euthanised since they escaped three month... 4 June 2021 7:21 AM
Delay in J&J vaccines could become major drawback, says Premier Winde Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the Phase 2 vaccine rollout in the province. 4 June 2021 7:03 AM
'Longer interval between Pfizer doses may provide greater long-term protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to immunology expert Professor Thomas Scriba about the 42-day gap between Pfizer doses. 3 June 2021 6:42 PM
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks about racism allegations found to be baseless Mandy Wiener speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the Eskom investigation findings into the racism allegations against him. 3 June 2021 1:06 PM
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako. 3 June 2021 9:24 AM
No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert Refilwe Moloto speaks to UJ Education senior researcher prof Mary Metcalfe about the DBE decision made on Wednesday. 3 June 2021 8:18 AM
Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there’s a device to keep you safe Refilwe Moloto interviews Moinuddin Gaibe, owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer. 4 June 2021 9:53 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
[WATCH] Boss mode! Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto gifted with workspace makeover Livingspace Magazine and @home recently gifted Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto with a workstation makeover. 3 June 2021 11:31 AM
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
Nico Panagio talks filming latest season of Survivor SA along untamed Wild Coast CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Survivor South Africa host Nico Panagio or ahead of the Season 8 premiere. 3 June 2021 4:48 PM
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant. 3 June 2021 12:20 PM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 3 June 2021 10:47 AM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Why Tech Giant Prosus paid $1.8 Billion for Stack Overflow?

Why Tech Giant Prosus paid $1.8 Billion for Stack Overflow?

3 June 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo | Portfolio  at Old Mutual Investment Group 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance - ESG investing

3 June 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Small Business Focus - How are you spending your time daily, weekly, monthly, in your business.

3 June 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Side Hustle - Side Hussle Formalities

3 June 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle

Does SA need to rethink its FDI policies? Is it shooting itself on the foot by blocking Burger King sale ?

3 June 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand|

Market Commentary

3 June 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

The ZAR strengthens to R13.54 - a two year high against US Dollar

3 June 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Mike  Keenan | fixed-income and currency strategist  at Absa Capital | 

Shapeshifter - Bevan Ducasse, co-founder and CEO of Yoyo

2 June 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Bevan Ducasse | co-founder and CEO  at Yoyo 

Consumer Ninja - Bank fees for middle incomers

2 June 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

Business Unusual - Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid

2 June 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

Cape Town phasing out water meter devices - but new plan for poor homes slammed

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

'Longer interval between Pfizer doses may provide greater long-term protection'

Local

Ramaphosa assures SA vaccine rollout won’t be derailed by Mkhize scandal

4 June 2021 9:55 AM

Cornwall Hill College to cooperate with SAHRC probe into racism claims

4 June 2021 9:00 AM

Ex-FS officials Moorosi, Dhlamini out on R10k bail over Vrede farm contract

4 June 2021 8:33 AM

