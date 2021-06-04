Market Commentary

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: when to start the money talk with children
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Sharon Moller
Today at 07:07
Eskom steps in to take over at underperforming Koeberg nuclear plant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 07:20
Excitement as teachers and education workers prepare for the jab
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
New forum set up to end array of Table Mountain issues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Frans van Rooyen - Table Mountain National Park Manager
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:19
Is this the week for Mkhize to resign? Then what?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:42
A mother's justice after half a decade
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Avril Andrews
Today at 10:05
BBC Outlook
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
New naming conventions for covid strains. Is it still worthwhile to investigate the origins of Cov2?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 10:30
Non-compliance with Film and publications board? Distributors need to register now?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Caryn Dolley
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Caryn Dolley
