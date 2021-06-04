Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: when to start the money talk with children
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharon Moller
Today at 07:07
Eskom steps in to take over at underperforming Koeberg nuclear plant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 07:20
Excitement as teachers and education workers prepare for the jab
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
New forum set up to end array of Table Mountain issues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Frans van Rooyen - Table Mountain National Park Manager
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:19
Is this the week for Mkhize to resign? Then what?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:42
A mother's justice after half a decade
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Avril Andrews
Today at 10:05
BBC Outlook
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
New naming conventions for covid strains. Is it still worthwhile to investigate the origins of Cov2?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 10:30
Non-compliance with Film and publications board? Distributors need to register now?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Caryn Dolley
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Dali Tambo: Long March to Freedom sculptures at Canal Walk celebrate freedom Sara-Jayne King talks to the CEO of the National Heritage Project Company Dali Tambo about this pinnacle of heritage tourism. 6 June 2021 8:14 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 5 June 2021 7:26 PM
Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips John Maytham talks to Spur Corporation Chief Marketing Manager Sacha du Plessis about the new offering. 5 June 2021 3:05 PM
View all Local
Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues' Eskom announces it has suspended Velaphi Ntuli. 5 June 2021 7:08 AM
Load shedding to resume at 5pm until Sunday, after suspension for Parliament Eskom suspended power cuts from 12-5 pm on Friday to allow a virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of appropriation bills 4 June 2021 3:14 PM
'You liar!' Refilwe Moloto responds to President Ramaphosa on Eskom Refilwe Moloto responds to what President Ramaphosa said about the management team and maintenance issues at the power utility. 4 June 2021 3:10 PM
View all Politics
Why SA needs a black-owned bank - Nonkululeko Gobodo John Maytham talks to chartered accountant Nonkululeko Gobodo who spoke recently at the Black Business Council about this need. 4 June 2021 4:35 PM
R700 million fund to boost SA-owned township businesses – how to apply Africa Melane interviews Tumi Sefolo, Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Finance Agency. 4 June 2021 2:38 PM
Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there’s a device to keep you safe Refilwe Moloto interviews Moinuddin Gaibe, owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer. 4 June 2021 9:53 AM
View all Business
What to consider before posting photos of your children on social media Sara-Jayne King talks to an insightful panel of moms and parenting bloggers as well as psychologists about the 'sharent' trap. 6 June 2021 6:28 PM
Lifting the veil on breast-reductions: Capetonian Nadine Sass shares her story Sara-Jayne King talks to blogger Nadine Sass and plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Gloria Tshikudu. 6 June 2021 9:29 AM
This week's word 'ndibuyile' means I'm back! And so is CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa Refilwe Moloto welcomes back Qingqile Mdlulwa in 2021 to help listeners learn new isiXhosa words every week. 6 June 2021 6:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests her fun picks for this weekend. 5 June 2021 6:28 AM
View all Entertainment
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all World
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
View all Africa
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

4 June 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara |  at Sanlam Private Wealth 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Friday File : Barali

4 June 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Moliehi Mafantiri | Co-founder & Operations Director at Barali | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Joburg does a "Me too" like Stellenbosch, it wants out of Eskom's grid

4 June 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Clyde Mallinson | Independent energy analyst  at Independent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - ESG investing

3 June 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - How are you spending your time daily, weekly, monthly, in your business.

3 June 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why Tech Giant Prosus paid $1.8 Billion for Stack Overflow?

3 June 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo | Portfolio  at Old Mutual Investment Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle - Side Hussle Formalities

3 June 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does SA need to rethink its FDI policies? Is it shooting itself on the foot by blocking Burger King sale ?

3 June 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

3 June 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The ZAR strengthens to R13.54 - a two year high against US Dollar

3 June 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Mike  Keenan | fixed-income and currency strategist  at Absa Capital | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'

Politics

Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57

Africa

Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips

Local Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA records 5,074 new COVID-19 infections, 45 fatalities

7 June 2021 6:28 AM

Mali junta boss to be sworn in as interim president

7 June 2021 6:13 AM

Kamala Harris's plane forced to turn around due to technical fault

7 June 2021 5:32 AM

