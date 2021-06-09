Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Health: SA man's attempt to break Guinness World Record for mental health awareness
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Henry Cook
125
Today at 05:10
President Ramaphosa to promote SA at G7 summit
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ndivhuho Netshitenzhe - Economist at Stanlib
Today at 06:10
IEC launches municipal elections campaign
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Head of IEC in Western Cape
Today at 06:25
Forensic backlog could drag on for 18 months
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Reagen Allen - Chair of Western Cape community safety standing committee
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : The Future Of The Office
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Mass vaccination centres assist in rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Damian McHugh - Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
Colin . - was notified he was to get his jab - despite being 46 and not healthcare worker
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Let the SABC be a lesson to you all
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:20
Beloved actress icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards died poor when she didn't have to!
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jack Devnarain - Actor at Isidingo
Today at 10:10
FPB warning of non-compliance by distributors - lawyer responds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
Pandelis Gregoriou - Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Film And Publication Board
Today at 10:30
Immigration - DHA & DA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gary Eisenberg, immigration attorney
Adrian Roos
Today at 11:05
How TB Joshua's flock is now perplexed because he failed in his own prophecies of healing.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dion Forster - Minister / Theologian / Consultant at Methodist
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 17:45
Book: But he speaks so well
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivan Johns
