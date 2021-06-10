Government announces major change to fix loadshedding

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Two servings of fruit a day linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Danielle Oldfield - Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach at ...
Today at 05:10
Amendments to Electricity Regulation Act means for municipal power procurement
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nhlanhla Ngidi - Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Today at 05:46
French Open 2021
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bruce Davidson - Tennis analyst and promoter at ...
Today at 06:10
My Broadband: "Piracy is not theft in South Africa"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 06:25
Meet the young author who was first published when she was seven
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stacey Fru
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [Amawele : twins! ]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Ramaphosa unlocks SA's energy shackles
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Swilling - Co-director at the Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition
Today at 07:20
Who will give SAA wings?: strategic partner announcement expected today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch - Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Thomas Meadmore
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thomas Meadmore - Writer and Director of The Night Caller
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:19
Muizenberg locked gate saga continues to harm local business
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tessa Moore - Owner at Corner Surf shop
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
FPB warning of non-compliance by distributors - lawyer responds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pandelis Gregoriou - Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Film And Publication Board
Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
Today at 10:30
Sons of the Sea film explores themes of poaching & survival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Gutierrez
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Sterk Bek - can you handle these HOT wings?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nick Manuel
Today at 16:05
Gordhan briefing on SAA + are airline's pilots ready to fly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Play: The Unlikely Secret Agent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul du Toit
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search' Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night. 10 June 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media. 10 June 2021 10:44 AM
46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site Africa Melane speaks to Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Health and caller Colin about the new vaccination site. 10 June 2021 9:03 AM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
The Best Of The Money Show
Government announces major change to fix loadshedding

Government announces major change to fix loadshedding

10 June 2021 6:37 PM

Guests
André de Ruyter | Group CEO at Eskom
Nazmeera  Moola | Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Roger Baxter | CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Niveshen Govender | COO of South African Photovolataic Association


Overseas money assists the Cape wine industry

9 June 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Michael Fridjhon | International Wine Expert  at Wine Wizard 

A Tribute: Why are performers dying poor if they do not have to

9 June 2021 6:55 PM

Guest: Lizz Meiring | null at South African actress and writer 

Market Commentary

9 June 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities  at Aluwani Capital Partners 

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF

9 June 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Magda Wierzycka | Executive chair of Sygnia 

Business Confidence Index (BCI) shows remarkable recovery in the second quarter.

9 June 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Siobhan  Redford  | Economist at RMB 

Investment School - 10 simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market.

8 June 2021 8:03 PM

Guest: David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin 

Clover : Badly-run municipality affects businesses

8 June 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Karen Heese | Economist at Municipal Iq 

U.S. seizes $2.3m in Bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

8 June 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Farzam Ehsani | Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com 

Market Commentary

8 June 2021 6:42 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank 

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

Business Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

"Jessica, we are live!" Namibian news snafu has Africa in stitches

EWN Highlights

More organisations back the fight against the proposed firearms bill
10 June 2021 8:19 PM

10 June 2021 8:19 PM

Officials worried about rising COVID-19 infections in Gauteng
10 June 2021 8:13 PM

10 June 2021 8:13 PM

Friends and family share fond memories of Kgothatso Mdunana at memorial service
10 June 2021 8:05 PM

10 June 2021 8:05 PM

